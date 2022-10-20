Common Causes of Car Accident Injuries: An Overview

Accidents can happen at any time; nothing can prepare you for a motor vehicle accident, and all you can do is deal with and recover from it when it happens.

If the accident has caused any injuries, damages to the vehicle, or trauma, in that case, you can file for personal injury claims to seek compensation for the loss of wages, loss of earning potential, damages, medical expenses, and mental trauma.

After an injury, a person needs to focus only on recovery and health. In such situations, it becomes challenging to liaison with the authorities, law enforcement, and other parties involved.

Moreover, doing it yourself will not prove fruitful if you want compensation. This is why hiring a car accident lawyer is crucial, as they have the knowledge and experience to help you get the best compensation you deserve.

There are different types of cases that these lawyers can help you with, but car accidents are the most prevalent types of injury cases, and the causes of such cases remain common.

Here are some common causes of car accident injuries.

Distracted Driving

In the past two decades, distracted driving has become a leading cause of car accidents because of the advent of touchscreen systems, mobile phones, and other car accessories.

You mustn’t eat, text, use the infotainment, or fiddle with the car’s AC while driving.

Drunk Driving

It is the primary cause of the most dangerous road accidents in the US and worldwide. Most car accidents are severe, and the chances of you sustaining a grave and lifelong injury increase. Many of such cases even prove to be fatal.

Driving is not something anyone should do after having a drink; it is best to take a cab or hail a ride from a friend. Not only do you put your life in danger, but you put others in danger as well.

Speeding

If you have a good car, clean roads, and a knack for speed, it could be tempting to test the vehicle’s limits, but that is risky. Speeding simply means driving over the speed limit and crossing above the normal speed as directed according to the traffic rules. Moreover, when you are speeding, the reaction time you need to react to an obstacle or any car in the way becomes much shorter and can lead to accidents.

Reckless Driving

It is like speeding only, but this also refers to not following road safety rules and other regulations.

For instance, changing lanes furiously or not using turn blinkers may cause an accident that could lead to an injury. The people who drive recklessly put themselves and others at risk.

If you have been involved in a car accident owing to someone else’s reckless driving, you can seek compensation for your injuries and damages. Hire a car accident lawyer to help you deal with the insurance agencies and law authorities and represent you in court if it comes down to it.

So, these are some common causes of car accidents that may cause grave injuries to the people involved.