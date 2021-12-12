Tips and Trips: What You Need to Know When Planning for A Camping Trip

Have you ever felt like the walls of your house are starting to bore you? Maybe it gets stuffy inside, and you just need to breathe in the fresh air. Whatever it is, you might want to spend a few nights outdoors and go camping when you start to feel these things. Needless to say, going out of the comfort of your home once in a while is refreshing and might just be what you need.

Aside from the wonderful scent of nature, going camping can help relieve stress from your day-to-day work, unplug from the screens, and even strengthen or build relationships with your friends and family. It is also one method for you to discover a new set of skills, especially when it comes to setting up tents, cooking meals, tying knots, and so much more.

But while it is true that spontaneous experiences from camping are what make the trip memorable, there are still a few rules to be aware of. As the Boy Scout motto says, “Be Prepared!” If this is the first time you’re planning a camping trip, here are some camping tips to help you get started.

Prepare the Right Gear

When it comes to camping, having the right gear is crucial. Of course, the first thing you need to do is to prepare the things you’d need. This includes your tent, a sleeping bag, cooking equipment, toiletries, a first aid kit, your clothes, and a good pair of shoes and slippers. If you have enough space, you can also bring with you other stuff like a camp chair or a portable tent fan!

The general rule when it comes to things and campings is that it's okay to bring some as long as it fits your bag and will not be an inconvenience when you walk or hike around.

Know Your Campsite

One of the things you should be familiar with is the location of your campsite. It is important that you choose a place where you can be comfortable. Ideally, the area should be not too bumpy, with good drainage, and is generally flat but not perfectly flat either, as you don’t want water to pool beneath the tent when it rains.

Before you set up your tent, make sure to get rid of big rocks and twigs on the ground. Also, when choosing a campsite, it is always a good idea to choose places with high-quality facilities. It’s also good if there’s a town nearby so you can buy supplies that you forgot to secure or ran out of. Having a good campsite is one of the secrets to having an enjoyable camping trip.

Plan Your Meals

It is also essential to plan ahead what to eat as this will save you so much time and hassle. When it comes to meal prepping, it is always best to prepare food that does not spoil too quickly in the cooler. If you have perishable items, you should consume them first. For example, you might want to eat your marinated chicken on your first day (if you have one). Foods like pre-cooked pasta with canned sauce can hold much longer, so you can eat that last.

Aside from that, it is also helpful to think about how you will store your food. This is very important because aside from protecting it against spoilage, you can also keep them away from animal “invaders.” To prevent food from attracting these uninvited guests, you can try sealing the food with a plastic-coated bag.

Secure a Cooking Area

Well, camping is not camping without a bonfire and an area where you can cook. But while it is the heart of every camp, not all campsites allow open fires due to the risks it may impose. Different outdoor recreation areas may permit gas stoves, but some do not, especially in fire zones. In these places, they usually have a designated cooking area. That’s why you should check the fire regulations of the site first so you will know what to prepare.

Set Up Your Tent

This is arguably among those, if not the most, essential parts of every camping trip. As a camper, it is very vital that you know how to set up a tent. Besides that, you should also bring a tent that is well suited to your needs. For instance, if you are on a solo camping trip, you can have a tent that’s not too big. But if you’re camping with family and friends, you can bring the bigger-sized one to share with them.

Takeaway

Camping trips are fun, especially when you are with friends and family. On the other hand, it can also be one of those few moments where you can appreciate the view of nature while enjoying some quality time for yourself. But ultimately, the trip can be more memorable if you have the necessary things and skills you need. With that said, the tips mentioned above can be a good starting point.