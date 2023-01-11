Bringing a puppy into your home is one of the most exciting ways to grow your family. However, if you’re going to have a wonderful experience with this addition, it’s vital that you take the time to train your new pet.

Puppy obedience training is the key to improving how well they listen to you and minimizing bad habits, such as chewing, barking, or jumping. Even implementing a few seemingly small tips and tricks for training your new puppy can give you the advantage you need throughout the process. Here are a few things to keep in mind.

Buy the Necessary Tools

If you’re going to properly train your dog to obey your commands, you first need to acquire the right tools for keeping them engaged. There’s a lengthy shopping list for soon-to-be dog parents for you to look at in the days leading up to adoption. Some of the most important items on the list include treats for holding your pup’s attention, leashes and collars for guiding them, and plenty of toys to act as motivation. With these items in your possession, you’re already well on your way to helping your dog learn.

Take a Balanced Approach

When you begin the training process itself, it’s important that you utilize a series of techniques as you approach certain behaviors. Professional trainers use the four quadrants of dog training to give the dog multiple understandings of how their behavior influences the environment around them. In utilizing both reinforcements and punishments, you can help them internalize the correct and incorrect ways to behave. Talk to a dog trainer about these practices and how to best utilize them at home.

Remember To Socialize Your Puppy

Another tip for training your new puppy to remember is to socialize them regularly. Part of raising a well-rounded and behaved dog is ensuring they’re comfortable in a variety of situations. They will come across other people and pets during their life, and it’s important that they know how to respond to these other parties. Otherwise, you could end up with trouble on your hands. Expose your pup to multiple different people and animals early on to ease their anxiety and make their training easier.

Be Patient and Consistent

Above all, it’s crucial that you stay patient and consistent with your pup’s training. Educating your canine is an ongoing process that you’ll need to keep up with throughout your entire life. As such, you’ll need to be able to approach challenges with a calm frame of mind and ensure that you don’t become too lax on obedience training over the years. Doing so can cause them to forget what they learn, requiring you to start from scratch.

There are many ways to go about training your new puppy. But there are several common practices that are always good for setting the groundwork. These tips and tricks will ensure you’re ready for any challenge along the way.