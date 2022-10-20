Working a desk job might seem cushy and relaxing at first glance, but that isn’t always the case. These hard workers can spend all day at their desks grinding out the day’s work. And unfortunately, this much time sitting down can cause some long-term discomfort in your neck and back areas. Back pain is one of the most common afflictions office professionals experience in their daily lives, and it can distract them from making the most of their time on the clock. These are some tips and tricks for reducing back pain in the office so that you can tackle each day with confidence and comfort.

Adjust Your Chair to Your Specifications

As alluded to before, there are several chronic neck and back pain conditions that develop from regularly sitting in an office chair. Fortunately, you can help mitigate your symptoms and keep them at bay by simply taking the time to adjust your chair. Adjustable office chairs are crucial for giving you the support you need for your specific build and physique. After all, no two people are built exactly alike, and each person has slightly different needs for staying comfortable. Properly adjusting the height and back angle can give you the support you need and help prevent pain flareups.

Get the Right Lumbar Support

It’s also important to find the proper lumbar support. There are various types of lumbar support for office chairs, and they all affect your back and neck muscles differently. Adjustable office chairs are a great option for maintaining control over the amount of support you have in these areas. A dynamic office chair is the ideal option, though, for its ability to adjust automatically to the person sitting in it.

Maintain Good Posture

Another vital trick to reduce back pain in the office setting is to make yourself conscious of your posture. Sitting correctly with your back upright and your knees at 90 degrees can do wonders for strengthening your back and shoulder muscles. When this happens, you’re less likely to develop aches or pains in your lower back region. As such, make sure that you’re constantly checking and adjusting your posture throughout the day.

Take Regular Movement Breaks

Above all else, though, make sure that you take regular breaks to stand up, stretch, and move around. Our bodies aren’t designed to sit still for extended periods of time, and getting up to move is vital to keeping your blood flowing and your brain focused. Movement also works your back muscles and maintains their strength so that you experience less restriction in your range of motion.

Finding ways to mitigate your back pain while in the office is crucial to finding overall success in that environment and beyond. Not only will you be more focused on your work, but you’ll have more energy to pursue the extracurriculars that are important to you. Use these tips to start your health journey today.