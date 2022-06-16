6 Most Common Chronic Neck and Back Pain Conditions

Chronic neck and back pain is defined as pain that is felt lasting three months or more. It can come and go, bringing temporary relief and then frustration to most. When it comes to neck and back pain, it is critical not to make rash decisions or undergo extensive medical procedures until the source of the pain is identified.

Undergoing surgery immediately without considering other non-invasive options may not only not help but also make the pain worse. In reality, dealing with chronic back pain can be extremely difficult if you don’t know what’s causing it. So before doing anything, it would be best to contact your most trusted physician.

If the cause of your neck and back pain is unknown or cannot be treated, the best option is to work with your doctor to reduce flare-ups and make the pain manageable through nonsurgical treatments.

But if your doctor has exhausted all diagnostic options, it’s time to seek a second opinion from a back pain specialist. Or look for a spine physical therapist to help you out. As an alternative, you may want to check out options like this pain management in Fort Washington.

Let’s take a look at the most common neck and back pain conditions experienced by patients. (You must not use this list to self-diagnose but provide additional information to make an informed decision.)

Disk herniation

A herniation is typically caused by aging-related wear and tear, known as disk degeneration.

The tissues of the spinal disk lose some of their water content as they age. As a result, they become less flexible and prone to tearing or rupturing.

The following factors may amplify the risk of disk herniation:

Excess body weight can put extra strain on the disks.

Physically demanding occupations that include lifting, pushing, bending sideways, and twisting may increase the risk of a herniated disk.

A predisposition to developing a herniated disk can be inherited.

Symptoms

The following are the most common symptoms of a herniated disk:

Arm or leg pain

If the herniated disk occurs in the lower back, you will usually experience severe pain in the buttocks, thigh, and calf. And the doctor may also include the foot.

If the herniated disk is situated in the neck, the pain is usually worse in the shoulder and arm.

Numbness or tingling sensation

Patients with a herniated disk frequently experience numbness or tingling in the body region served by the affected nerves.

Weakness

The muscles served by the affected nerves weaken.

Treatments

A small percentage of people require surgery to treat a herniated disc. Most patients, however, respond well to more straightforward treatments, such as:

Pain relievers

Drugs – Drugs originally developed to treat seizures may also be beneficial in treating radiating nerve pain caused by a herniated disk.

Injections of cortisol – Corticosteroids that reduce inflammation can be injected directly into the area around the spinal nerves.

Muscle relaxant medications

Medication injections – This is to numb the back or reduce swelling.

Physical therapy – This will teach you specific stretches and exercises.

When conservative treatments fail to relieve pain after six weeks, your doctor may recommend surgery, especially if you are already experiencing the following:

Weakness or numbness

Standing or walking difficulties

Bladder or bowel control problems

Most of the time, surgeons can remove only the protruding portion of the disk. In some cases, however, the doctor must remove the entire disk, and the vertebrae may need to be fused with metal hardware.

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is a common type of joint pain and degenerative joint disease caused by cartilage breakdown. It commonly affects weight-bearing joints like the knees, hips, and back, but it can affect any joint in the body.

Symptoms

Joint pain that limits mobility

Treatments

Exercise programs

Weight loss

Interventional procedures such as:

Injections of steroids and facet joints

Nerve blocks, for example, the genicular nerve block

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications (NSAIDs)

Supartz knee injections are examples of hyaluronic acid injections.

Medications

Facet Syndrome

The constant use of medications causes age-related degeneration. The cartilage within the joints can wear out and become thin, allowing the conjoining vertebrae to rub against one another with little or no lubrication or separation. This constant rubbing results in swelling, local inflammation, and, eventually, pain symptoms.

Symptoms

Pain, soreness, and stiffness. in joints

Patients frequently report increased pain after extended or prolonged periods of inactivity. For example, pain may be more intense if you sit or stand for several hours. Furthermore, facet syndrome symptoms may worsen in the morning and improve as the day progresses.

Treatments

Anti-inflammatory medications

Physiotherapy– This pharmaceutical treatment is usually combined with physiotherapy to strengthen the back and stomach muscles, thereby reducing the load on the facet joints. The therapy can both relieve and stabilize your spine.

Minimally invasive procedures – Doctors can perform facet infiltration if the previous measures do not provide relief. This procedure injects an anesthetic into the affected joint, along with cortisone or other anti-inflammatory drugs.

Bursitis

5. Spinal stenosis

Spinal stenosis is a group of conditions characterized by the narrowing of the spinal canal near the spinal cord. Many conditions can cause spinal stenosis. The most common are facet joint overgrowth, a bulging disc, arthritis, a herniated disc and a vertebral fracture is one of the direct causes.

Symptoms

Chronic low back pain that radiates to their legs and thighs

Numbness or tingling in your legs

Restricted in your activities due to pain

Treatments

Physical therapy

Epidural steroid injections

Cortisone injections

If symptoms do not improve, patients may require surgery.

Knee Pain

Knee pain is a common degenerative joint disease caused by knee cartilage breakdown.

Symptoms

Knee joint pain that limits mobility

Treatments