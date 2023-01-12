Time for the Fed to declare victory on inflation? Not yet (Video)

By Jeff Cox

December’s monthly decline in the consumer price index gets the Federal Reserve a step closer to beating inflation, though they’re highly unlikely to signal an easing of policy anytime soon.

The key inflation gauge fell 0.1% for the month, in line with market expectations and was the biggest drop since April 2020.

Though the CPI for all items is still 6.5% ahead of where it was a year ago, the arc has been steadily lower — from its peak at around a 9% annual rate in June 2022 — amid a sharp drop in gas prices and some serious interest rate increases from the Fed.

The question now is how much more evidence policymakers will need to see before they take their foot off the brake.

“If they’re doing a forecast, which is what they should be doing, it strongly argues that their rate increases should be coming to an end soon,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “There’s nothing not to like about this report. Inflation is going to come [down] here.”

Dean Baker, senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, was even more emphatic. In a tweet, Baker insisted that it’s “Time for the Fed to declare victory and stop rate hikes!” He cited a three-month decline in services inflation less shelter costs as evidence that inflation is on the run.

But considering how aggressive central bankers have been since initiating rate hikes back in March 2022, and how cautious they’ve been about viewing isolated data points as part of a broader trend, the likelihood of taking the win now seems remote.

After all, both headline and core (ex-food and energy) inflation — up 0.3% for the month and 5.7% on the year — are still way ahead of the Fed’s 2% target. Chair Jerome Powell has said recently that the services less shelter component of inflation is a key consideration as rent costs are likely to ebb later this year.

But he and his colleagues also have emphasized the importance of keeping their guard up and have said they see more danger from easing than in continuing to push hard, even if it means grinding the economy to a near halt.