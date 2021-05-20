Thursday Strong Breezes Continue For Florida And Tropics Watching Begins

Thursday features very breezy conditions and a few early east coast showers. Look for good sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches at least through Friday evening. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will continue our stretch of very breezy days. The east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds, while the Gulf coast will enjoy mostly sunny conditions. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature a brisk and gusty ocean breeze, good sun, and some clouds at times. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies and a brisk breeze, especially near the Atlantic coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for lots of sun. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Hurricane season is fast approaching, and we’re watching a developing non-tropical low in the central Atlantic that has a medium chance of becoming our first depression of 2021. This feature is several hundred miles northeast of Bermuda, and it’s expected it move southwest, possibly developing subtropical or tropical characteristics this weekend. But it will then weaken in a more hostile environment early next week.