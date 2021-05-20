Home Weather Thursday Strong Breezes Continue For Florida And Tropics Watching Begins

Thursday Strong Breezes Continue For Florida And Tropics Watching Begins

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday features very breezy conditions and a few early east coast showers.  Look for good sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches at least through Friday evening.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will continue our stretch of very breezy days.  The east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds, while the Gulf coast will enjoy mostly sunny conditions.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature a brisk and gusty ocean breeze, good sun, and some clouds at times.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies and a brisk breeze, especially near the Atlantic coast.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for lots of sun.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Hurricane season is fast approaching, and we’re watching a developing non-tropical low in the central Atlantic that has a medium chance of becoming our first depression of 2021.  This feature is several hundred miles northeast of Bermuda, and it’s expected it move southwest, possibly developing subtropical or tropical characteristics this weekend.  But it will then weaken in a more hostile environment early next week.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR