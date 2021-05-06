Thursday Florida Will Start Out Sunny But Eventually Become Stormy

Thursday will start with good sun and some clouds, but look for storms and showers in the afternoon and evening. Some of those storms could be severe, especially in northern portions of our area, and strong storms are possible in the rest of South Florida. Hazards include heavy rain, dangerous lightning, damaging winds, and the possibility of small hail. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will see some early showers, followed by good sun and a few clouds. Breezy conditions will develop along the gulf coast. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Saturday will bring sunny skies around South Florida. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Mothers Day will feature lots of sun, an ocean breeze, and afternoon showers in spots in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast and the mid-80s in the east coast metro area.

Monday’s forecast calls for good sun, clouds at times, and some showers at times. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees.