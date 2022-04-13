Three Out Of Every Five American Households Has A Scrabble Game

Each year on National Scrabble Day April 13th recognizes a game played around the world. Originally named Lexiko and then Criss-Cross Words, Alfred Mosher Butts eventually settled on the name Scrabble. The amateur artist and unemployed architect developed the word game in 1931, in the midst of the depression. Still, it wasn’t until 1948, after a final name change and a trademark that Butts finally began to produce the game.

Sources:

National Day Calendar

Readers Digest

Portable Press

The Fact Site

Gamesver

New England Historical Society