Waffle Day began in Sweden as Våffeldagen, actually due to confusion between the Swedish “vårfrudagen” meaning “Our Lady’s Day” which falls on the same date. The day historically marks the beginning of spring and is celebrated by the eating of many waffles.

The alternative Waffle Day (on August 24th) began in the USA and honors the anniversary of the patenting of the first US waffle iron invented by Cornelius Swarthout in 1869 in Troy, New York and is celebrated on 24th August.

Vårfrudagen, a Swedish name for “Our Lady’s Day” sounds (in Swedish) like Våffel-dagen (waffle day).

Waffles are descended from the flat cakes baked in ancient Greece. These cakes were prepared with cheese and herbs and cooked between two metal plates.

The waffles we know today first appeared in the Middle Ages.

The verb waffle means to be indecisive and it comes from the Scottish term “waff” that means “to yelp like a puppy.” The noun waffle, meaning the excellent gridded breakfast food, comes from the Old German wefan, which meant to weave something into the shape of a honeycomb.

Thomas Jefferson’s Belgian cook brought one of the first waffle irons to the US.

The word “waffle” is from the Dutch, meaning “wafer”.

Eggo Waffles were first brought into supermarket freezer sections in 1953.

Parry Gripp created a song called “Do You Like Waffles” because of his love of waffles.

The patent for the waffle iron was submitted by Cornelius Swarthout in 1869.

The word “waffle” first appears in the English language in 1725.

Patrick Bertoletti holds ate 29 Waffles in ten minutes in 2007, beating fellow eating champion, Joey Chestnut in the World Waffle Eating Championships.

Waffles inspired Nike’s first pair of sneakers.

The founders of Eggo Waffles were original mayonnaise moguls.

A shortage of cups and a surplus of waffles inspired the ice cream cone.

Arguably the most famous waffle outlet in the United States is the Southern chain Waffle House. Since opening 67 years ago (1955), they’ve served just over 1,765,031,384 WAFFLES or 124,000,000 a year.

Belgian Waffles were first known as “Brussels” Waffles and were invented in 1839.

Waffles are preceded, in the early Middle Ages , around the period of the 9th–10th centuries, with the emergence of oublies . They typically depicted imagery of Jesus and his crucifixion, trivial Biblical scenes or simple, emblematic designs.

