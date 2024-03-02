This Year’s Top Spring Break Travel Trends

The countdown to spring break has officially begun in the US. The hotly-anticipated travel period can mean a lot of different things to different people—from classic college party-goers and ultimate family vacationers to couples and solo travelers looking to escape the winter chill.

But one thing that’s certain in 2024 is that spring break is no longer limited to one type of traveler, nor just one week of the year.

Due to the various holiday schedules between schools and regions, as well as the increased flexibility of remote work, the peak periods of spring break travel have extended within the months of March and April. Meanwhile, “weather around the country has been so volatile and unpredictable, many people want to simply get away to warmer weather for spring break to soak up the sun and recharge their batteries” Even if they don’t have any designated time off, American Automobile Association (AAA) Travel Senior Vice President Paula Twidale tells Condé Nast Traveler.

While this year’s spring breakers are following certain past patterns of sunny escapes, new trends have also emerged—including increased interest in cruises, international journeys, and solar eclipse trips. As always, some travelers are intentionally planning around popular destinations and dates in order to find better deals and uncharted experiences. Whether you prefer a viral or an under-the-radar vacation, here are the top spring break trends to know this year, based on data and insights from major travel companies.

Florida cruise vacations are on the rise

To get away from the dreary climate, Americans are dreaming of sunny getaways, paired with pools, beaches, and outdoor activities. “Cruise vacations check all those boxes,” Twidale said in a release.

AAA’s data shows a 28% leap in cruise bookings for March and April compared to 2023, including a 60% increase in sailings leaving from South Florida. In fact, many were eager to book those spring break cruises, locking in their reservations earlier than in previous years. As a result, many cruises during this time period are already sold out. Some last-minute deals may still be available, but prices tend to be higher with limited cabin choices.