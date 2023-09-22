This Is Your Brain on Pumpkin Spice

By Beth Ann Mayer — Fact checked by Dana K. Cassell Now celebrating its 20th year, the drink has become as synonymous with the fall season as apple pie and, well, actual pumpkins. “We are tasting, very literally, all of the associations that we have built with the pumpkin spice latte with the fall, pumpkins, and wholesomeness…those nice, cozy feelings,” says Matt Johnson, PhD, a professor of consumer psychology at Hult International Business School in San Francisco, an instructor at Harvard University’s Division of Continuing Education, and the author of Branding That Means Business. The reasons we’ve fallen for pumpkin spice are about more than our taste buds. In fact, much of why we link the flavor with fall is in our head.

How the Pumpkin Spice Latte became synonymous with fall Johnson says Starbucks used emotions and neuroscience to market the Pumpkin Spice Latte as an autumn ritual. One tactic Starbucks tapped into was exclusivity. “They only ever do this time of year, so there is a close association of when you are seeing the pumpkin spice latte, it’s fall,” Johnson says. It’s also become a tradition over the last two decades. Is it really fall until you’ve sipped a PSL? “We can’t think about fall without thinking about pumpkin spice latte, and we can’t think about pumpkin spice latte without thinking about the fall,” Johnson says. When the brain “digests” the taste of a PSL — or even sees news that it’s back on Starbucks menus — it triggers wholesome memories that send warm, cozy vibes through the body. “We are drawn to pumpkin-flavored items and other similarly nostalgic products because they remind us of moments in our lives that make us happy and bring us comfort,” says Dr. Zishan Khan, a psychiatrist with Mindpath Health. It’s all in your head

Some of the above may sound a bit silly, but it’s actually neuroscience. Khan says that it’s important to define the hippocampus and amygdala first. The hippocampusis part of the limbic system and is critical for learning and memory. “The hippocampus is particularly important in the formation of long-term, declarative memories, which we can consciously recall and contribute to how we perceive the world around us,” Khan explains. The hippocampus is also strongly connected with regions of the brain that regulate emotion, which is the amygdala’s primary function. “[This] explains why emotional memories can be so vivid,” Khan says. “This is why simply eating something can trigger a sense of recall in us even before we consciously remember something.” The hippocampus also has hormone receptors that regulate appetite, digestion, and eating behavior. “Eating certain foods activates the reward centers of our brains, which the neurotransmitter dopamine plays a key role in,” Khan says. “The hippocampus uses dopamine pathways to turn short-term memories into long-term ones. The brain’s reward mechanisms encourage certain behaviors, but this is only truly effective when reinforced by memories.” A 2019 study indicated that eating foods we enjoy triggers a dopamine release and increases the desire to meet more. Since the PSL and other pumpkin treats are linked with special occasions and seasons, the experience of eating them is rich not only in flavor but memories and emotions. “Emotion and novelty make events more memorable, and when these events are tied to food in some way, it strengthens the power of those memories,” Khan says.

Why do we crave comfort food? Though there isn’t research on the comfort of pumpkin flavors, scientists have looked at comfort food over the years. A 2014 review pointed to research suggesting that we learn to associate food with comfort in infancy. It also indicated that food could help reduce negative feelings, such as stress and loss of control, and increase happiness. Another older study from 2006 suggested that eating sweet foods can temporarily make us feel happier. This may be why a warm beverage with a healthy dose of nostalgia may be just what people feel they need, particularly during times of stress. “We crave consistency, predictability, and a sense of control,” says Holly Schiff, PsyD, a licensed clinical psychologist with Jewish Family Services of Greenwich. “We find a sense of control and comfort through comfort foods or emotional eating.” But the notion of comfort food isn’t a conclusive scientific fact. Research from 2017 indicated that, while comfort food may not be a myth, there are still uncertainties about it. And an earlier review from 2010 suggested people experiencing greater life changes were more likely to opt for an unfamiliar food item. Risks of emotional eating

While the “food fight” over comfort food has yet to be settled, we know that emotional eating can have negative consequences. For example, one 2019 study of Finnish people ages 25 to 74 suggested that emotional eating was a risk factor for obesity. If you’re struggling with emotional eating, Khan suggests working with a therapist and nutritionist. However, if you’re simply looking for ways to balance your love of pumpkin with any health goals or concerns you may have, here’s what to know.