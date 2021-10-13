Think About It – A King-Size Bed In A Tiny House

Tiny houses are famous for their affordability and flexibility. But the whole point of the structure is it’s going to be tiny. Your bed is one of the most frequently used comforts in the home, tiny or otherwise. With less space, can you maintain the type of overnight rest you’ve grown accustomed to?

With less space, can you accommodate the kind of bed — say, an enormous king-size bed — you prefer where you may not have the space?

A king-size bed in a tiny house? Let’s think about it.

In Theory

It might seem an Indiana Jones-level task to get a king-size bed in a tiny house. But Indy never gave up, so we won’t. The dimensions of the house and where you want to place the bed are critical factors.

The standard king mattress size is 80 inches long by 76 inches wide. The stats mean if there’s at least 6’4″ by 6’8″ of floor area, you may have sufficient tiny house space to get that bed in place. (These numbers do not add items that potentially make the bed bigger, like a headboard and frame.)

Suitable Bed Sizes for a Tiny House

If on wheels, a tiny house on average has seven feet wide rooms. The space is often divided into a living room, kitchen, bathroom and bedroom. It may be a single loft-like room. In this case, you’d select a corner for the bed where you’ll be comfortable and cozy.

The open plan is probably best if you want a larger bed.

Think about it

King-size beds take up a lot of space. Going into the tiny house plan is to accept you’re going to live smaller in all ways. The lifestyle entails simpler, streamlined living. This could mean giving up some comfort.

If you’re going to tackle the project, consider the following:

Does the door open into the bedroom?

Does the door open in or out? (This may impact if you have room for and where you’ll place large furnishings.)

Will you be installing dressers and closets?

Will you use traditional closet doors or sliders?

Are you planning to have a television or entertainment center?

Do you need a bedside table?

Most importantly, how much space will make you comfortable?

Questions like these might make a king-size bed seem unlikely for a tiny house. But don’t dismiss the idea yet. Just be aware of how the bed impacts the entire space.

Not Enough Room?

If you find you lack the space, look for creative solutions to make room. You can install hanging closets. Forget the bedside table and consider shelves for personal items you want to keep close.

Be creative with the decor and how it accommodates your dream bed. Check out some of these ideas.

Give yourself more floor space by sleeping on an air mattress. There are luxury products that inflate and deflate quickly and offer extreme comfort.

Look into a Murphy bed. When not in use, a Murphy bed folds upright and stands against the wall. And you can buy a Murphy that has a desk or closet installed.

Consider the benefits of sofa/bed combo. The two-in-one convenience saves a lot of space. You may have to look at the impact on comfort. Fold-out mattresses are never as comfortable as a full mattress.

If you’re building from scratch, design a layout that accommodates your king bed.

Tiny House on Wheels With a King-Size Bed

Any house under 800 square feet falls under the tiny category, as opposed to small. But the true tiny house is less than 400 square feet.

The smallest of these houses are often on wheels, making them perfect modules or trailers. The wheeled house is no bigger than 350 square feet. Trailer-compatible tiny houses can be under 250 square feet as they’re limited to trailer sizes that don’t require additional permits to transport the house.

In that case, a king-size bed will take up over 10 percent of the house on wheels.

Put in a Loft

Many tiny house designs add space by installing a loft. Like any structure with a loft, lofts prevent the sacrificing of living space. All you’d need is a ladder or a small staircase. Set up the mattress on the floor, perhaps under natural light through a skylight or smart placement of windows.

Depending on the roof slope, a loft area in the tiny house may take up 30 to 50 percent of the floor space. Lofts can be the bedroom or an area where you store things, giving you ample room for the bed elsewhere.