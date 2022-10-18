Things Businesses Should Consider Before Investing In Solar Panels

Have you been wanting to make your business more sustainable? A great way to reduce your carbon footprint is by installing solar panels. Depending on the size of your business and the number of solar panels you install, you may not need to use any energy from the grid once they’re up and running. Not only will this make your business much greener, but it will save you a lot of money in the long run.

But installing solar panels can be a big decision, which makes many business owners hesitate. It’s good to think things through before making a big commitment, but don’t let the decision-making process prevent you from making this important change. Take a look at the following things you should consider before buying solar panels.

Cost

Solar panels are a significant investment, so you’ll need to take a close look at your finances in the lead-up to your purchase. It’s a good idea to start by looking at upfront costs and calculating solar LCOE. If you find that you don’t have enough capital to invest at this time, look into government loans and grants. There may be initiatives available to encourage more businesses to use greener energy. Solar panels are almost always worth the investment, but if you’re strapped for cash, you may need to wait a few more months before going ahead with your plans.

Maintenance

It’s fairly easy to maintain solar panels but they do need to be cleaned and serviced occasionally. Failing to do these things may impact their performance or cause them to stop working. Before installing solar panels, think about whether you have anyone who would be willing to maintain them, how easy it would be to access them, and whether you may need to hire external help. It’s good to plan for this in advance to avoid unexpected surprises further down the line.

Sunlight and roof size

While solar panels might seem like a great investment for your business, you do need to consider the practicalities of installing them. If your roof is too small or often in the shade, you may not make as much use of your solar panels as you’d hoped. However, if your business has more than one office or even several warehouses, it could be possible to place solar panels in another location than the one you’d initially imagined.

Different types

There are many different types of solar panels available on the market, so you will need to think about which ones best suit your needs. For example, Monocrystalline Solar Panels (Mono-SI) are very efficient and will likely last a long time, but they are expensive. Thin-Film: Amorphous Silicon Solar Panels (A-SI), on the other hand, are much cheaper, but with that comes a limited warranty and a higher risk of needing repairs. If you’re struggling to decide what type of solar panel you need, you could always consult a professional and explain your needs to them.