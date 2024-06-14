By Dua Rashid
Samsung is the last company I expect to make a sneaker, but it is the first company I expect to make a sneaker that can make phone calls. The Shortcut Sneaker could be unlocking a whole new market for sneakerheads.
In collaboration with Cheil Benelux, Elitac Wearables, Bruut Amsterdam, and sneaker designer Roel van Hof, Samsung is only making six pairs. The company seems confident about it being the “sneaker of the future.”
The idea is to control your phone via various foot movements, with each gesture corresponding to a specific activity on your phone. In the example outlined by Samsung, you can “call a friend or play music while moonwalking in these sneakers.” Don’t worry; I’m pretty sure (and hopeful) that the gestures are customizable.
Hoff treated the sneakers as a Samsung Galaxy product and took the assignment quite literally. He used materials that resemble meteorites and supernovae with their textures and colors. The shoes give off a cool, outer-space vibe that I’m digging.