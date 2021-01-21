Home Weather There Will Be Tons Of Sun Around Florida Thursday

There Will Be Tons Of Sun Around Florida Thursday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday features a cool start in the 50s, but the day will see tons of sun with a few clouds at times near the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-70s.

Friday will be another pleasant day with lots of sun and a few stray clouds.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature sunny skies around South Florida.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast and the upper 70s in the east coast metro area.

Sunday will see plenty of sun and a few clouds in spots on an ocean breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Monday’s forecast calls for yet another day of pleasant sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

