There Will Be Tons Of Sun Around Florida Thursday

Thursday features a cool start in the 50s, but the day will see tons of sun with a few clouds at times near the Atlantic coast. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-70s.

Friday will be another pleasant day with lots of sun and a few stray clouds. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature sunny skies around South Florida. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast and the upper 70s in the east coast metro area.

Sunday will see plenty of sun and a few clouds in spots on an ocean breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Monday’s forecast calls for yet another day of pleasant sun and a few clouds. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s.