There Are More Male Black Cats Than Females

Don’t be superstitious on National Black Cat Day! October 27th celebrates the beauty of these sleek creatures. The day also seeks to raise awareness about the low adoption rates for black cats.

Cats in ancient Egypt were revered highly, partly due to their ability to combat vermin such as mice, rats.

Cats of royalty were known to be dressed in golden jewelry and were allowed to eat right off their owners’ plates.

The goddess of warfare was a woman with the head of a cat named Bastet.

In Celtic mythology, it was believed that fairies could take the form of black cats, and therefore their arrival to a home or village was seen as a sign of good luck.

Somewhere during the Middle Ages, Europeans got the idea that black cats were associated with witchcraft. The elderly, solitary women who often fed and cared for stray cats were also often (mis) identified as witches and the cats as their conspirators.

Unfortunately, the Pilgrims that came after them were devoutly religious and fearful of anything remotely related to the pagan beliefs of their ancestors, and it was because of that fear that black cats went from being seen as the vessels of fairies to the vessels of witches and demons.

At that time it became common practice to severely punish those who kept black cats as pets, and even kill the animals themselves

There are 22 breeds of black cat – more than any other color.

In Britain and Japan, many people having a ‘lucky black cat’ in the form of a keyring or other trinket, while in Scotland, a strange black cat visiting the home signifies prosperity.

When considering a ‘ship’s cat’ sailors would often choose a black cat to bless their journey with good luck. Fishermen’s wives would also have a black cat at home as they believed that this too would help to protect their husbands while they were at sea.

Most black cats are friendly and sweet natured, often seeking cuddles with their nominated human. They are purrfect!

If you’re a single woman in Japan, owning a black cat is said to increase your number of suitors.

If you’re in Germany and one crosses your path from right to left, good things are on the horizon.

In Russia, all cats are viewed as lucky.

Black cats can be boys or girls, but more are male than female.

Black cats are quintessential Halloween icons—and the number one costume choice for both elementary-aged children and women in their freshman year of college,

In Great Britain’s English Midlands, a black cat is the ideal wedding gift; they’re believed to bring good luck and happiness to the bride.

There is only one black cat in the world of domestic felines. This is the Bombay cat, which was first bred in Kentucky in 1958.

If you have ever glanced at your black cat and thought they looked ginger, you’re correct. In addition to a few black cats being purely black, their fur can rust in the sun . Prolonged exposure to the sun’s rays can change the shade of a black cat’s fur. We refer to this as rusting because it turns a shade of orange. This is because the sun’s rays are breaking down the cat’s melanin pigment. Also, red is the other dominant color gene in cat fur. As a result of all this, the tabby pattern in your cat’s DNA will be exposed.

Black cats also find their lustrous fur changing color as they age.

