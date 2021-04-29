National Shrimp Scampi Day on April 29th gives us a tasty way to celebrate. On this day, we honor the delicious dish of shrimp cooked with butter, garlic, lemon juice, and white wine.
Scampi is a culinary term for small lobster known as Nephrops (also known as langoustine or Dublin Bay Prawns) and which is completely unrelated to this day.
- The word “scampi” means “shrimp”. Therefore, “shrimp scampi” is “shrimp shrimp”
- The pistol shrimp can deliver an explosive attack hotter than the surface of the sun and loud enough to rupture a human ear drum.
- Some shrimp are actually capable of glowing in the dark.
- Every shrimp is actually born male, and some develop into females.
- One billion pounds of shrimp are eaten every year by Americans.
- Over five billion pounds of shrimp are produced every single year.
- A shrimp can average about 6 inches while the longest ever found was at 16 inches.
- Ever wonder what shrimp eat? Most shrimp are omnivorous, but some are specialized for particular modes of feeding.
- Some shrimp can live as long as six and a half years, while some only live about a year or so.
- There are 16 different stages of life are found in shrimp from egg to full adult.
- There are over 128 species of shrimp.
- The average shrimp has 10 legs.
- The name for raw, uncooked shrimp is “green”.
- Shrimps are decapod crustaceans.
- They have elongated bodies.
- They also have a primarily swimming mode of locomotion.
- Shrimps are born from… eggs.
- A female shrimp may lay 1.500 to 14.000 eggs.
