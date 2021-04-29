National Shrimp Scampi Day on April 29th gives us a tasty way to celebrate. On this day, we honor the delicious dish of shrimp cooked with butter, garlic, lemon juice, and white wine.

Scampi is a culinary term for small lobster known as Nephrops (also known as langoustine or Dublin Bay Prawns) and which is completely unrelated to this day.

The word “scampi” means “shrimp”. Therefore, “shrimp scampi” is “shrimp shrimp”

The pistol shrimp can deliver an explosive attack hotter than the surface of the sun and loud enough to rupture a human ear drum.

Some shrimp are actually capable of glowing in the dark.

Every shrimp is actually born male, and some develop into females.

One billion pounds of shrimp are eaten every year by Americans.

Over five billion pounds of shrimp are produced every single year.

A shrimp can average about 6 inches while the longest ever found was at 16 inches.

Ever wonder what shrimp eat? Most shrimp are omnivorous, but some are specialized for particular modes of feeding.

Some shrimp can live as long as six and a half years, while some only live about a year or so.

There are 16 different stages of life are found in shrimp from egg to full adult.

There are over 128 species of shrimp.

The average shrimp has 10 legs.

The name for raw, uncooked shrimp is “green”.

Shrimps are decapod crustaceans.

They have elongated bodies.

They also have a primarily swimming mode of locomotion.

Shrimps are born from… eggs.

A female shrimp may lay 1.500 to 14.000 eggs.

