The Word “Scampi” Means “Shrimp”. Therefore, “Shrimp Scampi” Is “Shrimp Shrimp”

National Shrimp Scampi Day on April 29th gives us a tasty way to celebrate. On this day, we honor the delicious dish of shrimp cooked with butter, garlic, lemon juice, and white wine.

Scampi is a culinary term for small lobster known as Nephrops (also known as langoustine or Dublin Bay Prawns) and which is completely unrelated to this day.

  • The word “scampi” means “shrimp”.  Therefore, “shrimp scampi” is “shrimp shrimp”
  • The pistol shrimp can deliver an explosive attack hotter than the surface of the sun and loud enough to rupture a human ear drum.
  • Some shrimp are actually capable of glowing in the dark.
  • Every shrimp is actually born male, and some develop into females.
  • One billion pounds of shrimp are eaten every year by Americans.
  • Over five billion pounds of shrimp are produced every single year.
  • A shrimp can average about 6 inches while the longest ever found was at 16 inches.
  • Ever wonder what shrimp eat? Most shrimp are omnivorous, but some are specialized for particular modes of feeding.
  • Some shrimp can live as long as six and a half years, while some only live about a year or so.
  • There are 16 different stages of life are found in shrimp from egg to full adult.
  • There are over 128 species of shrimp.
  • The average shrimp has 10 legs.
  • The name for raw, uncooked shrimp is “green”.
  • Shrimps are decapod crustaceans.
  • They have elongated bodies.
  • They also have a primarily swimming mode of locomotion.
  • Shrimps are born from… eggs.
  • A female shrimp may lay 1.500 to 14.000 eggs.

Sources:

National Day Calendar

Foodimentary

Mobile-Cuisine

Useless Daily

 

