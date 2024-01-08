The Surging Need for Industrial Hygienists in Ensuring Occupational Health

From specialists in legal technology to professionals in healthcare, there is currently a huge increase in demand for a variety of specialized professionals.

One type of professional in particular that is becoming increasingly important in the current economic landscape is that of industrial hygienist.

To gain a deeper understanding of the evolving job market and state of industrial processes, it’s vital to gain perspective on the steadily increasing need for more of these robust professionals.

Here is the surging need for industrial hygienists to ensure occupational health.

The Importance of Occupational Health in an Evolving World

The world is evolving at an increasingly rapid pace. From advances in artificial intelligence technology to changes in machinery sweeping various industries, we are currently experiencing a massive shift in many facets of society.

As a result of these changes, new processes have entered a variety of industrial settings. These include the use of new technology and machinery that has the power to streamline operations and make operators more effective in their roles. Unfortunately, while these innovations are bringing a slew of benefits, they’re also bringing new dangers with them into workplaces across the country.

In particular, many organizations have been unprepared for the changes necessary to ensure the safety of all employees. This highlights the need for knowledgeable specialists with the skills, experience, and expertise to help organizations implement the necessary changes to keep all employees safe from harm.

The Increasingly Important Role of Industrial Hygienists in the Modern World

As has been noted, the industrial landscape is changing in impactful ways. Specifically, an influx of new technological innovations and advanced machinery is now radically altering the way many operations are conducted across a range of industries.

Industrial hygienists are now utilizing their specialized skillsets to help organizations prepare for and implement the changes necessary to improve safety in environments housing these new innovations.

In essence, industrial hygienists are professionals whose job it is to protect the safety of employees and communities in key ways. One of the most important duties of these professionals is to identify potential hazards and discover ways to decrease their risk of harming individuals.

But, not all industrial hygienists come in the same form. Among these professionals, there are different types of specialists focusing their energies on different areas. However, all professionals in this space subscribe to a set of principles that guide their work.

Understanding these principles can provide one with a deeper understanding of the value they provide in the current job landscape.

The Principles of Industrial Hygiene Assessments

Among these professionals, there are key principles utilized to make assessments. Understanding these can make it easier to understand the value that these professionals provide to organizations, employees, and communities.

These five principles include:

Anticipation

Recognition

Evaluation

Control

Confirmation

By using these principles as a guide, industrial hygienists can ensure that they’re helping the organizations they serve avoid hazards and keep everyone safe.

Industrial Hygienists Save Industrial Organizations Money

While organizations care about the safety of their employees and the communities they inhabit, these are far from the only reasons that they enlist the help of industrial hygienists. In fact, these professionals can save organizations a significant amount of money in keyways.

In 2020 alone, workplace injuries caused industrial organizations to lose over $150 billion. This comes in the form of payouts and missed days of work resulting from employee injuries in the workplace.

As in any business, losing money is a habit that operators seek to avoid. By hiring industrial hygienists as employees or consultants, these operators have opportunities to avoid these financial hits and operate their businesses more smoothly.

How to Become an Industrial Hygienist

The increasing importance of industrial hygienists in the labor market highlights the increasing stability of this career. As such, many aspiring professionals are now interested in entering the field. For those intent on doing so, it’s important to understand what the process of becoming an industrial hygienist looks like.

To start, industrial hygienists will need to obtain a bachelor’s degree in industrial hygiene or a closely related field. After, it can often be useful to obtain specialized certificates depending on the specific workplaces one plans on working in.

To further qualify oneself for advanced industrial hygiene positions, one should obtain an advanced degree. This provides one with robust training while also showing employers one’s value as an employee.

Industrial Hygienists Will Continue to Grow in Importance

As new technological innovations continue to enter the industrial space, the need for skilled industrial hygienists will continue to grow. This being the case, it’s more than likely that these skilled professionals will continue to grow in importance in the evolving job market.

Those looking for a steady career in a growing field can find what they’re looking for in the amazing field of industrial hygiene.