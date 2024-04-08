The Sunseeker Resort – Florida’s Newest Sundrenched Playground

Content creators have a job to do. They spend most of their time trying to put lipstick on a pig! On rare occasions, we find a gem that needs no embellishment – just facts that are far better than our verbose ramblings.

This is the case with the new Sunseeker Resort on Charlotte Harbor in Port Charlotte Florida. We cannot find words adequate to fully describe this magnificent new resort.

The resort’s brochure reads as follows:

“The new Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor brings a premier vacation destination to Port Charlotte, FL. Discover a spectacular waterfront resort featuring modern accommodations, world-class restaurants and bars, luxury spa and fitness, championship golf, and unlimited year-round fun with easy access to attractions in Punta Gorda and beyond.”

We are re-writing it as follows:

“We are pleased to present the most meticulously planned and executed development in southwest Florida known as the Sunshine State’s newest 2024 attraction, the Sunseeker Resort.

This waterfront quarter-mile-long behemoth stands proudly on Charlotte Harbor where it can be seen from miles away in its splendor as it shines in the sun. The resort not only is a beacon in the grand old harbor but it sets a new standard for service, resort excellence, and visitor indulgence. “

Truly much more than another fancy hotel in a state that is known for opulence. One of the true places to stay that deserves the word “Resort” in their name.

Resort Excellence

From the minute you pull into the circular drive for registration you know there is something special about this modern approach to guest management. From the self-check-in modules to the convenient self-parking garage next door, you feel the difference.

There were valets, doormen, and the normal attendant availability, but they explained your options without pressure to dump the bags, valet the car, hope your room was ready, and stand in line. Here you have an easy registration at a kiosk and can park your car in a secure covered spot a few steps from elevators to your room.

If you want the normal resort attendants and assistance, that is readily available as an option. Since we planned to use the hotel as a base for day trips in the coming days, the ease of self-parking and in-and-out garage was an unexpected pleasure.

The lobby was refined, but not opulent. Friendly staff was available to answer questions and direct you to elevators and rooms. Since the resort only opened three months earlier, you could sense the fresh look, pleasant inviting smells from the nearby food court, and smiles on welcoming staff faces. You could feel we were entering a special place.

Check out the Rooms and rates of the Sunseeker Resort. Rooms and Suites at Sunseeker Resort We had just been in Tampa for three days two weeks earlier at a Marriott waterfront hotel – at $600 per night. The pathway to our room, while long, was brightly decorated and very quiet. As we entered our room, we had a duplicate of the Tampa room at less than half the cost including the waterfront view! Sunseeker also offers family-style suites with 1 to 3-bedroom options overlooking the harbor. Most have balconies and full kitchens for extended stays. The suites have their own concierge and separate facility from the main hotel, yet still connected. Our bathroom was large, showers more than adequate, and well stocked – plus the room was refreshed daily which not all hotels do anymore. The normal big-screen TV, refrigerator, coffee maker, clothes closet, desk and comfortable beds highlight the bright and cheerful room. While the accommodations are certainly important and the Sunseeker has superb offerings, we were unpacking quickly to start a seek-and-find tour of the resort. The Sunseeker Resort’s Features It takes a map to navigate the 22-acre resort easily. The highlights include: 785 Rooms and suites

20 places to eat

2 large pools including one rooftop infinity pool

6 outdoor bars including the rooftop pool bar

Food court they call Harbor Yards Hall with everything from mouthwatering pastries to pizza

9 Restaurants are scattered through the massive development including Allegiant Stadium, an oversized sports bar that has the best layout we have seen in a resort-style sports bar

Fitness Center

Spa & Salon

Various retail shops commonly found in resorts

Golf Course 15 minutes away All of the above is in a seemingly uniquely connected building that stretches almost a quarter mile across the waterfront. Everything is accessible from a walkway along the harbor that extends to the east and connects to a boardwalk that hovers over the harbor and goes under the Tamiami Trail. To the west, the harbor walkway connects to a public park and pier that extends 100 yards into Charlotte Harbor. All of this allows for hours of exploration. Notably, the Sunseeker is actively encouraging large groups and conventions. They even have a separate elevator and facilities for large groups. We were told they have conventions already booked well in 2025. Continue reading

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.