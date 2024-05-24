The Samsung right-to-repair story just got worse

By Sean Hollister

iFixit just broke up with Samsung over its shaky commitment to right to repair, but things may be worse than we thought. Samsung is apparently forcing independent repair shops to give up your personally identifying information — and report you for using aftermarket parts.

What’s more, it tells repair shops they must strip any aftermarket parts out of your phone — even though it’s likely perfectly legal for you to use third-party parts and companies have gotten in trouble for suggesting otherwise.

404 Media says it’s “verified the authenticity of this contract,” and I’ve independently seen a copy myself.

Samsung did not respond to 404 Media’s request for comment; I’ve been in touch with Samsung for the past two hours, and it has not yet confirmed or denied the report.

It’s not just independent repair shops, by the way — Samsung might be adding you to a database every time you buy an official replacement part. iFixit CEO Kyle Wiens confirms his company shared some customer information with Samsung, too. If you bought a genuine Samsung part, iFixit made you agree to let Samsung have your email and a list of every genuine part you’ve purchased: