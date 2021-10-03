The Ryce Family Legacy Continues in Don Ryce’s Memory

From the Editors:

Today, October 3, 2021, we lovingly remember, Don Ryce, co-founder of the Jimmy Ryce Center for Victims of Predatory Abduction, who passed away one year ago on October 3, 2020.

Since the abduction and murder of his son, Jimmy, on September 11, 1995, Don became a fearless advocate for missing children and spent the past 24 years fighting for legislation and the rights of victims.

We thank him for his guidance, wisdom, leadership and love.

We promised him that the work he and Claudine started would continue.

We miss him every day.

This past year, while a sad one, has been an extraordinary one for the organization. The outpouring of support has been astounding.

So many times, we wish we could have given him a call to tell him about a donation that arrived or share a success story that a K-9 officer and bloodhound had. He would have been overjoyed!

To date, the Jimmy Ryce Center has donated over 600 bloodhounds to law enforcement agencies around the world to assist in the search of missing children and adults.

This work continues.

Terri Lynn and Mark Young

Donations in Don’s memory can be made to the Jimmy Ryce Center: JimmyRyce.org/Donate

The Jimmy Ryce Center was founded in 1996 following the brutal abduction, rape and murder of Jimmy Ryce who was last seen alive getting off of his school bus in the Redland, Florida. Since its inception, the Jimmy Ryce Center has donated over 600 bloodhounds to law enforcement agencies around the world to assist in the search for missing children and adults.

“A bloodhound has 60 times the scent power of a German Shepherd and is the only dog that can follow a human trail more than a few hours old. A bloodhound is your best single bet for bringing a child, abducted by a predator, home, alive. We believe that Jimmy would be alive today if a bloodhound had immediately been brought in to search for our son.” Don and Claudine Ryce