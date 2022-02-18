The Perfect Gift For The South Florida Fisherman

It always seems impossible to shop for that fisherman in your life. Sure he loves his rods, tackle and gear. But finding the brands he likes is always such a hassle. Well, if there’s one thing we’re sure he loves, it’s his boat. And now you can get the best gift for the fisherman in your life with Custom Captain.

What is Custom Captain?

Custom Captain is a custom apparel and accessory company based out of Key Largo, Florida that provides custom merchandise for your boat. The process to get started is simple and can help you get your custom fishing shirts in days!

Upload a photo of your boat

From contenders to sailboats, they’ve designed over 5,000 boats and can create a custom boat design for your vessel of choice. They offer unlimited revisions, so if you’re not happy with your design you can continue to tweak it until you’re satisfied!

Every file is delivered as a high-resolution JPEG and PNG from their team of US-based artists. Here’s an example of some of their past work:

Print Your Design on 30+ Items

Once you’re happy with your design, you can print it on 30 different items ranging from boat hats to dry-fit apparel, they’re sure to make the ultimate boating gift for that fisherman or boat owner in your life.

We all know how hard it can be to please the fisherman who has it all, but with over 600+ five-star reviews, the Custom Captain has brought smiles to thousands of fisherman and boaters faces, and make the best gift for the South Florida fisherman.