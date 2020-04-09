The Latest CBD Products and What They’re Good For

Cannabidiol, commonly known as CBD, is blooming in the marketplace for its calming effects. It is believed to be able to cure and treat many medical conditions. CBD has become a popular ingredient in wellness and self-care products.

More and more companies are coming up with products ranging from CBD induced body lotions and facial serums to edible products such as chocolates and CBD honey sticks.

CBD is increasingly becoming popular in various fields as more of its wonders are discovered. This wonder drug has the power to influence multiple systems in your body to relieve ailments, disorders, and pain and anxiety. This is why millions of people find relief with CBD products. This article explains four of the latest CBD products and what they are used for.

1. CBD Infused Bath Bombs

CBD infused bath bombs are new on the market, and they are indeed the bomb. They are made of CBD oil and organic coconut. They boast both refreshing and relaxing properties, thanks to a fantastic combination of lavender, coconut oils, and CBD. CBD infused bath bombs are perfect for giving you a relaxing at-home spa-like relaxation. So, if you want to unwind after a hectic workday, or are seeking relief from muscle pain, give these bath bombs a chance. As CBD is known for its pain-relieving properties, you will definitely find relief from muscle aches and tiredness. Many CBD infused bath bombs include powerful natural ingredients like flower extract, honey, eucalyptus, and calendula so that you will experience a chill bath time.

2. CBD Honey Sticks

CBD infused edibles are gaining popularity, and more and more CBD infused food products are arriving on the market. High-quality honey sticks are one of the latest CBD products. CBD infused honey sticks are perfect for those who do not favor the raw taste of CBD tinctures. You can add them to your food and drinks. Each stick is made with organic honey and contains around 14mg of cannabidiol. Both organic honey and CBD have healing properties and are potent ingredients to add to your wellness routine. CBD honey sticks can effectively alleviate pain and anxiety. People also use them to relieve migraines and to achieve better sleep quality. Also, honey helps fight inflammation in your body and tastes great.

3. CBD Shampoo

Hemp and CBD infused shampoos help with the regrowth of hair, ultimately combatting hair loss and baldness. This is why CBD is becoming a prominent ingredient in shampoos formulated to treat hair loss. CBD is combined with other ingredients like biotin, argan oil, and wheat protein to develop a powerful anti-hair loss shampoo.

These shampoos are meant to improve scalp health and help stimulate hair growth. An unhealthy and sebum rich scalp triggers hair loss and leads to baldness and patchiness. Hemp oil shampoos are designed to address scalp issues in order to increase scalp health and help cut back hair loss. If you are dealing with a dry and itchy scalp, use CBD infused hair and scalp oil that addresses the irritability of your scalp.

4. CBD Period Relief Kit

The period relief CBD kit is designed to help women struggling with period pain and menstrual cramps. This kit typically contains a tincture and a roll-on. The tincture is made of full-spectrum organic CBD oil and coconut oil to be consumed orally, and the roll-on is applied in the pelvic area for menstrual pain relief. The roll-on contains CBD extract, aloe gel, coconut oil, and lavender oil as the main ingredients, and is formulated for external use only. CBD is considered a much more natural compound to relieve period pain and cramps. It relaxes the blood vessels within the muscles, which results in fewer cramps. It also relaxes the uterine muscles that cause pain when they contract during menstruation. As pain relieving is what CBD does best, it also prevents menstrual pain from spreading to other body parts. The kit is designed to target the pain from the inside as well as from the outside.