The Largest White Diamond Ever To Appear At Auction (Video)

Christie’s announces THE ROCK (estimate: US$ 20,000,000-30,000,000), a 228.31 carat pear-shaped diamond which will lead the Geneva Magnificent Jewels sale on 11 May 2022, as part of Christie’s Luxury Week. This exceptionally rare gemstone was mined and polished in South Africa over two decades ago and is the largest white diamond ever to appear for sale at auction.

Rahul Kadakia, Christie’s International Head of Jewellery: “The Rock will join the very best of legendary gemstones which have passed through Christie’s global salerooms since 1766. The market for diamonds is particularly vibrant and we are confident that this sensational gemstone will capture the attention of collectors across the globe this Spring season.”

Graded by the Gemmological Institute of America as G color, VS1 clarity, The Rock is also accompanied by a letter from the GIA stating that it is the largest existing D-Z color pear-shaped diamond ever graded by the laboratory. The previous auction record for the largest white diamond was a 163.41 carat gem, which sold at Christie’s Geneva in November 2017 for US$ 33,701,000.

The Rock will be revealed at Christie’s Dubai from 26 to 29 March, before touring to Taipei and Rockefeller Plaza in New York from 29 April to 1 May. This exceptional diamond will then be on display to the public during Christie’s Luxury Week at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva from 6 to 11 May.

Please click here to view THE ROCK video.

Source: News release and Reuters video