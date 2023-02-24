The Heat Is On In South Florida!

The Heat Is On — For February!

Friday features lots of hot winter sun and a nice sea breeze in the afternoon hours. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring plenty of sun and some clouds at times. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature sunny skies and a warm breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be sunny but with a gusty ocean breeze. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of hot sun to end the month of February. Look for near record highs in portions of the east coast metro area. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.