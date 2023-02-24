Home Weather The Heat Is On In South Florida!

The Heat Is On In South Florida!

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

The Heat Is On — For February!

Friday features lots of hot winter sun and a nice sea breeze in the afternoon hours.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring plenty of sun and some clouds at times.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature sunny skies and a warm breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be sunny but with a gusty ocean breeze.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of hot sun to end the month of February.  Look for near record highs in portions of the east coast metro area.  Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here