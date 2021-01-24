The Healthiest Food Spots in Miami

As we delve into the new year, it’s that time where we all do the usual “new year, new me”, signing up to gyms and promising ourselves a healthier start following a festive period of overindulgence.

Of course, that’s easier said than done, particularly when it comes to picking up lunch outside the office or eating out and making the most of January promotions. But why not get the best of both worlds?

Salad Box

It’s perhaps a giveaway from the name, but Salad Box is a great healthy alternative dining experience and has been a real hit since arriving in the city.

Located on 3rd Avenue, just a stone’s throw from Bayfront Park, the restaurant is a takeaway style outlet perfect for a quick spot of lunch or dinner that is low on price and low on calories too.

That’s not to say you can’t sit in either though. The restaurants themselves are incredibly stylish and welcoming, with the restaurant furniture. There are slight Scandinavian vibes with the setting, with a contemporary approach to both its food and setting.

The dish to try is certainly the Alaska salad, which has a host of vegetables, complemented by kale and beautiful smoked salmon. That’s just one of a dozen dishes that are all fresh, healthy and well worth a try.

Organic Bites

Organic Bites is another trendy spot, located in the Little River area of the city. It’s comfort food with a difference, in that it’s good for you and you’ll find dishes such as smoked salmon and chicken breast with avocado mousse, roasted peppers and heirloom tomato and herbed aioli. Every ingredient they use is organic and they serve up food from breakfast right through to dinner.

The restaurant has picked up multiple awards and has been forward-thinking in its approach to food since 2008 when the concept first started life. Today, they’re a Biscayne Boulevard institution and one you shouldn’t miss out on.

Pura Vida

You won’t find a more perfect location for some guilt-free food than Pura Vida on Miami Beach. Their motto is “another day in paradise” and it’s hard to disagree with.

Their bowls are the most popular with patrons, including the likes of the Vegan Lentil and the Spicy Tuna bowls, while they are also well known for their juices and smoothies.

There’s a lot to love about this place. It’s healthy, comfortable, stylish, picturesque and family-run, having been set up by husband and wife who wanted to create a community hub that offered great, organic food.

Jar + Fork

Jar + Fork is another community-focused restaurant with healthy eating at the very heart of it. Prices are reasonable at the venue, which can be found in Downtown Miami on East Flagler Street, with plenty of salmon and chicken dishes occupying the menu.

The house bowls are among the favorites with regulars, including the Shrimp House Bowl, while you’ll also find Thai green curries in what is a fairly big menu using only fresh ingredients.

They also make their own juices, so all your food can be washed down in style, with the Karma Juice and Green Glow Juice the tastiest.

The restaurant itself has a warm and friendly atmosphere and it’s one that sees locals coming back again and again.