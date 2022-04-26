5 Things To Do In Miami If You Are A Thrill-Seeker

Miami, Florida is the perfect place to go if you are looking for excitement. After all, with sunshine almost year-round and beautiful beaches, Miami attracts a lot of people who are simply looking to relax as well as thrill-seekers who look for something more extreme. As such, if you are looking for some action, you will be glad to know that Miami has plenty to offer for thrill-seekers.

There are loads of thrilling attractions to be found in Miami. So, in order to help you out, we have put together a list and we hope you find it helpful and informative.

Remember, there is a good reason why Miami is on the list of the most popular and photogenic travel destinations, and you can experience it all from the air. This really is the most thrilling and unforgettable way you can experience Miami’s beauty firsthand.

Go surfing

Whether you are new to surfing or already a professional, you won’t be disappointed by riding the waves near Miami’s beautiful beaches. After all, the beautiful beaches are half the reason why Miami is a very popular travel destination for tourists. And what better way to experience the beach than relaxing after a thrilling round of surfing?

If you're new to surfing, don't worry: Miami is home to a lot of surfing schools. There you will learn the basics and experience the waves firsthand without worries.

Go on a speedboat ride

Surfing is a thrilling experience, sure, but it relies on having waves in order to happen. Speedboating, however, is something you can do whenever you want and it doesn’t get any less thrilling. Miami offers tours of the beaches on a high-speed ride where you can experience the entirety of Miami’s coastline through the eyes of the rich.

Ride by Key Biscayne, the Miami Gold Coast, South Beach and Fisher Island. All the while in a speed boat going at breakneck speed. Still, you should take care to protect yourself from sunburn when you do this. And consider very carefully, even if it’s cloudy, how you can protect yourself.

Don't worry about whether it's possible to get sunburn on a cloudy day, just worry about protecting yourself properly.

Go skydiving

Returning to the theme of being sky-high, Miami offers sky diving for the ultimate thrill-seekers who aren’t afraid of heights. There are lots of companies that offer skydiving at affordable prices, and you can experience the thrill of jumping out of an airplane above Miami yourself. Go as far as 10,000 feet above Miami before dropping down for the ultimate adrenaline rush.

In Miami you will find skydiving services for all levels of skydivers, so even if you're new to the skydiving scene Miami is the perfect place to get started. You can find classes here which will guide you through every step of the skydiving process.

Go for a helicopter tour

Sticking with the sky theme, you should consider going on a helicopter tour of Miami. While not as thrilling as skydiving or hang gliding, a helicopter tour is a perfect way to experience Miami’s beauty from the air. There are tours of all parts of the city being offered by many companies in the city. It might surprise you that these rides are also quite affordable, with as little as $199 per person for a 30-minute flight. However, we can assure you that the experience is worth every bit of the price tag.

Miami is a beautiful city, and experiencing it from a helicopter is the perfect way to take in the sights in a thrilling yet somewhat relaxing manner.