7 Things to Do in Miami Beach, Florida

Miami Beach, Florida is an ultimate destination for a luxurious and stylish vacation. This beautiful island city has a myriad of things to offer when it comes to activities and sightseeing. Delectable eats, craft cocktails, contemporary art are only a few of the things to experience in, and near, Miami Beach.

Before you visit you should know the essential activities so you can prepare your budget.

Get Nude at Haulover Beach Park

When you’re at this beach, you can strip off all your clothes and walk around in your birthday suit. Miami-Dade County officially recognized Haulover Beach Park as a nudist or a clothing-optional beach in the early 1990s. It means you won’t get arrested by the police for indecent exposure.

It’s considered the best and largest nude beach in the United States. There are also picnic facilities, food kiosks, golf courses, tennis courts, and nearby hotels in the area.

Visit the Holocaust Memorial

Designed by the American sculptor Kenneth Treister, the Holocaust Memorial is one of the most significant monuments in Miami Beach, Florida. The memorial dedicated to the genocide victims under Adolf Hitler features a large arm stretched out to the sky and more than 100 small human figures clinging to it.

You can have guided tours around the monument and learn about some facts on one of the most horrible acts committed by a dictator and the suffering of millions of people because of it.

Shop at Bal Harbour Shops

Luxury shopping establishments abound in Miami Beach. One of the most visited fashion shops in the island city is the Bal Harbour Shops. This open-air shopping mall offers high-end fashion goods from Alexander McQueen clothing to Bulgari jewels to Chanel handbags.

You can also dine at first-class restaurants and cafes while you’re in this luxurious mall. Taste the mouth-watering sushi and robata dishes at Makoto or have fine Italian dining at Carpaccio Restaurant. Then, get a place to stay for the night by contacting sites like Planet of Hotels for your hotel accommodation.

Experience the Miami Nightlife at Liv Nightclub

Housed within the Fontainebleau Hotel and Nightlife Complex, the Liv nightclub is where celebrities come to have fun and drinks when they’re in Miami Beach. So, if you want to rub elbows and get a photo op with an A-list star, the Liv nightclub is the place to be.

You can dance to the modern, highly energetic club music played by the top-rated DJs in Florida. There are also full-service bars that offer drinks and beverages to fuel your night away. You can also reserve a private skybox or a banquet spot in this nightclub.

Listen to Orchestral Music at New Word Center

The New World Center is home to the world-renowned New World Symphony, an orchestra based in the island city of Miami Beach. If you want to listen to classical music and have a concert experience like no other, you should visit the New World Center.

The NWC also has a SoundScape Park where you can sit down and watch an outdoor audiovisual “WALLCAST” for free. For sure, you won’t forget this one-of-a-kind concert experience in your lifetime.

Take a walk along the Art Deco Historic District

Located in the South Beach area of Miami Beach, the Art Deco Historic District showcases a century-old history, intricate architectural landmarks, and colorful buildings. This district is considered to be the first contemporary neighborhood recognized by the National Register of Historic Places.

You can take a stroll through the main streets of the Art Deco Historic District or take a guided tour if you want to dig deeper into the history of this place.

Relax at the Mondrian Hotel

This hotel is designed by revolutionary Dutch designer Marcel Wanders. The architectural and interior designs pay homage to Sleeping Beauty’s Castle. There’s an impressive floating staircase, floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook Biscayne Bay, a pool where you can take a dip with other guests, a sunset lounge, a first-class gym, and other amenities.

You can also enjoy watersports, such as kayaking, boating, and jet skiing. Grab a craft cocktail while you’re soaked in the sun or watching a beautiful sunset. Indeed, the Mondrian Hotel is the perfect place for your relaxation.

Miami Beach is undoubtedly one of the best places in the United States. This island city has a lot to offer to make your vacation extra special.