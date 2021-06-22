The cannabis craze is taking over the world. People are talking about the ratio of CBD and THC in different strains, the role of terpenes, and the benefits of using various cannabis products. But we wanted to talk about a lesser-known component of cannabis — delta-8-THC.

Even though cannabis researchers and enthusiasts have known about this cannabinoid for decades, the general public is only now finding out about it. Well, we say it’s better late than never. After all, understanding the health benefits of delta-8-THC and learning from honest and trustworthy reviewers can help us make more informed decisions about the kind of supplements we’re buying. With that in mind, let’s talk about where the cannabinoid comes from, anyway.

What Is Delta-8-THC?

Delta-8-THC belongs to a class of chemicals that can be found in cannabis and hemp plants — cannabinoids. While most of these chemicals can be obtained through the process of CO2 extraction or by using the cold press method, this one requires some lab work. Namely, we have two ways of obtaining delta-8-THC.

On the one hand, we can get it by converting the more famous version of tetrahydrocannabinol, delta-9-THC into delta-8. Still, the more common method of getting this cannabinoid usually involves CBD — not THC.

Obviously, both of these chemicals are crucial components of the cannabis plant. But while THC is known for its mind-altering effects, CBD mostly chips in with health benefits. Its anti-inflammatory properties promote fast recovery from physical trauma (or even acne). They also alleviate pain and nausea, as well as symptoms of anxiety and depression.

And, believe it or not, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Needless to say, since CBD isn’t addictive or mind-altering, it has been completely legal across the country for years now. That means that delta-8-THC that was obtained from hemp-derived CBD is legal too. But is that the only reason behind its recent popularity?

The Unpleasant Aspects of a Delta-8 High

So far, the consensus is that delta-8-THC seems to trigger less volatile reactions than delta-9 usually does. While delta-9 might induce anxiety or paranoia, the effects of delta-8 are mostly positive.

So where delta-9 might make us feel like we’re losing control, delta-8 provides a clear-headed focus that has the opposite effect. That seems to be its distinguishing characteristic, and the reason so many people prefer it over delta-9. So even if you’ve never tried a product that contains THC before, delta-8 would be a safe bet. Delta 8 brands like Finest Labs are beginning to offer a variety of dosage options to new users. And if you’re still not convinced, let’s talk about the many health benefits of delta-8-THC.

The Main Health Benefits of Delta-8 THC

Like all cannabinoids, delta-8-THC interacts with the endocannabinoid receptors that exist all over the body. These receptors play a huge part in the endocannabinoid system, which ensures the regulation of various bodily processes.

Since delta-8 isn’t as psychoactive as delta-9-THC, it doesn’t form such a strong connection with the receptor. That essentially dampens its effects — though that’s not necessarily a bad thing! With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the medicinal benefits of delta-8-THC.

1. Delta-8-THC Reduces Pain

Like CBD, delta-8-THC seems to have analgesic properties. More specifically, it should be able to soothe inflammatory processes in the body, thereby reducing pain. Scientists are still unsure as to the kind of pain it’s most effective against. But we’re sure those questions will have answers soon enough.

2. It Alleviates Nausea

Cannabis-derived edibles are often used to treat patients who are undergoing chemotherapy. But as we know, delta-9-THC brings with it a whole list of undesirable effects.

Luckily, delta-8 should suppress patients’ nausea without triggering unpleasant reactions. In a 1995 study, delta-8-THC was 100% successful in reducing nausea in children undergoing chemotherapy over the course of 480 treatments.

3. It Stimulates the Appetite

As we have established, delta-8-THC also stimulates the appetite in much the same way delta-9 does. According to a 2004 study, even low doses of delta-8 can increase users’ daily food intake.

4. Inhibits Symptoms of Anxiety

Unlike delta-9-THC, delta-8 is unlikely to trigger symptoms of anxiety. In fact, it may even reduce them. By interacting with the endocannabinoid system, delta-8-THC can spread its anxiolytic effects throughout the body to regulate both pain and anxiety.

5. Delta-8-THC Keeps the Brain Healthy

Over the years, many people have claimed that cannabis-derived substances have mind-dulling effects. Conversely, delta-8-THC seems to have neuroprotective properties. More specifically, it helps the body produce chemicals that influence memory retention, cognition, and even sexual arousal.

Should You Try Delta-8-THC?

Ultimately, most people could benefit from trying delta-8-THC. It’s basically risk-free — and it’s legal! So why not give it a shot?

Even though people who’ve never tried cannabis might find it overpowering, it actually provides a less intense high than delta-9. Besides, its effects are mostly calming. So it would also be a fantastic alternative for regular cannabis users who don’t appreciate the paranoia that often accompanies delta-9-THC.