The Growth of Text to Speech

The text-to-speech industry is booming. In just the past few years, we’ve seen a huge surge in demand for TTS services. And it’s no wonder why. TTS can be used for many different purposes, from reading web articles aloud to helping people with vision impairments or dyslexia.

But what is TTS, exactly? And how did it become so popular?

In this article, we’ll take a look at the history of TTS, and how it’s evolved into the indispensable tool it is today.

What is TTS?

TTS, or text-to-speech, is a type of speech synthesis that converts text into spoken words. TTS can be used to read aloud digital content, such as e-books, web articles, and documents. It can also be used to create synthetic voices for voice-enabled applications, such as navigation systems and virtual assistants.

TTS technology has come a long way since its early days. Early TTS systems were often inaccurate and difficult to understand. But thanks to advances in artificial intelligence and speech synthesis, today’s TTS systems are incredibly realistic. In fact, many people cannot tell the difference between an AI voice and a human voice.

How Did TTS Become So Popular?

TTS became popular because it offers a convenient way to consume digital content. With TTS, you can have digital content read aloud to you while you’re doing other things, such as driving or cooking. TTS is also handy for people with vision impairments or dyslexia, as it can make digital content more accessible.

What’s more, TTS is becoming increasingly ubiquitous thanks to the rise of voice-enabled technologies like smart speakers and virtual assistants. As these technologies become more popular, we can expect to see even more people using TTS to interact with the digital world.

Why Use Text to Speech on Your Website?

There are many reasons why you might want to use TTS on your website. For one, TTS can help you reach a wider audience. If you have international visitors, TTS can be used to provide them with an audio version of your content in their native language.

Another reason to use TTS on your website is to make your content more accessible. If you have visitors with vision impairments or dyslexia, TTS can help them access your content more easily.

Finally, Realistic TTS can be a great way to add an engaging and human touch to your website. With TTS, you can give your website a voice that reflects your brand personality.

What are the Latest Advances in the TTS Industry?

The TTS industry is always evolving. In recent years, we’ve seen several advances in TTS technology, including the development of new voices and the ability to generate human-sounding voices.

One of the most exciting developments in the TTS industry is the development of neural TTS. Neural TTS is a new type of TTS that uses artificial intelligence to generate incredibly realistic-sounding voices. With neural TTS, it’s now possible to create TTS voices that sound just like humans.

Another recent development in the TTS industry is the ability to generate voices in multiple languages. This is thanks to the rise of machine translation technologies.

What Does the Future Hold for TTS?

The future of TTS is looking very exciting. With new advances in artificial intelligence and speech synthesis, we can expect to see even more realistic and human-sounding TTS voices.

We can also expect to see TTS becoming more widely used, thanks to the rise of voice-enabled technologies like smart speakers and virtual assistants.

The possibilities for TTS are endless. As technology continues to evolve, we can only expect it to become more and more popular. So if you’re not using TTS on your website yet, now is the time to start.