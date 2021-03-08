Home Today Is The First Retail Peanut Clusters Were Introduced In 1912 And Were Called...

The First Retail Peanut Clusters Were Introduced In 1912 And Were Called The Goo Goo Cluster

March 8th is National Peanut Cluster Day!  Melted chocolate mixed with peanuts makes a perfect combination for sweet and salty deliciousness!

  • In 1847 Joesph Fry found a way to convert Cocoa into moldable solid chocolate.
  • Peanuts, which originated in South America, were brought to West Africa by Portuguese and Spanish traders. Peanuts became a staple crop for West Africans, and came to the Southern U.S. with the slave trade around the late 1600s.
  • It didn’t take long for confectioneries to add the now readily available peanuts to melted chocolate.
  • ‘Peanut Cluster’ is referred to a type of candy that mixes melted chocolate and peanuts.
  • The first retail peanut clusters were introduced in 1912 and were called the Goo Goo Cluster.
  • These crunchy treats are a perfect combination of a sweet and salty deliciousness.
  • There are several versions of peanut clusters including caramel clusters, butterscotch clusters and chocolate peanut clusters.
  • Peanuts have a higher antioxidant capacity over grapes, green tea, tomatoes, spinach, carrots and many more.
  • In the 1930s, American inventor Elmo Lanzi patented a Chocolate Peanut Cluster Dipping Machine, automating the slow process of hand-enrobing. “Think of turning out 450 pounds of luscious, attractive Chocolate Peanut Clusters,” the advertisement trumpets.
  • One confectioner substituted pecans for peanuts in a caramel-nut confection, and added four pecan halves as “feet” to the bottom of the oval-shaped candy. These became known as “turtles.”
  • Astronaut Allen B. Sheppard brought peanuts with him to the moon.
  • During World War II the Emporia Wholesale Coffee Company “shipped approximately 50,000 pounds of chocolate peanut clusters weekly for consumption by those on the fighting front.”
  • Peanut clusters have been around for many years dating way before 1912 when they were made popular by the Goo Goo Cluster.
  • In 1912, in a copper kettle at the Standard Candy Company at Clark & First Avenue in Nashville, TN, America’s first combination candy bar was invented.
  • A roundish mound of caramel, marshmallow nougat, fresh roasted peanuts and real milk chocolate; its renegade shape was more difficult to wrap than the conventional rectangular or square shapes of the day.
  • More importantly, this was the first time multiple elements were being mass-produced in a retail confection.
  • Previous to the advent of the Goo Goo Cluster, candy bar manufacturing consisted of bars solely using chocolate, caramel or taffy. The Goo Goo Cluster represented the first time a bar consisted of more than just one principal ingredient.

