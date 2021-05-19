The First Devil’s Food Cake Recipe Appears In The 1898 Hagerstown Exponent

Observed annually on May 19th, National Devil’s Food Cake Day is enjoyed by chocolate cake lovers throughout the country and around the world.

Devil’s Food Cake is a heavenly chocolate cake. It differs from a regular chocolate cake by its darker color and tends to be more moist and airy. Devil’s Food cake recipes use hot or boiling water as the primary liquid. Cocoa is typically utilized in the batter, as opposed to chocolate, and coffee can be added for a distinctive flavor. A delicious chocolate frosting usually accompanies the cake.

Recipes for Devil’s Food cakes often appeared alongside recipes for Angel Food cakes. One of the earliest recipes appeared in the August 10, 1898, edition of the Hagerstown Exponent of Hagerstown, Indiana. While earlier chocolate cake recipes existed before this one, Devil’s Food Cake is uniquely different from other chocolate cakes.

Devil’s food cake is considered a counterpart to the white or yellow angel food cake.

Devil’s food cake was introduced in the United States in the early 20th century with the recipe in print as early as 1905.

A similar cake, the red velvet cake, is closely linked to a devil’s food cake, and in some turn of the century cookbooks, the two names may have been interchangeable.

Some think it was named the opposite of “Angel Food Cake”, as it is the opposite in flavor and texture.

According to Baking Illustrated, the Devil’s Food Cake was the result of a time when fancy names for cakes was the norm: the late 1900s.

Some think it’s called Devil’s Food because it is full of sinful chocolate.

Some suggest that the more indulgent a dessert sounds, the more we like it, so that’s why it’s got the Devil in its name.

It’s richer than regular chocolate cake. It usually has a reddish color caused by a chemical reaction between the cocoa powder and baking soda used in traditional recipes.

It’s similar to red velvet cake, except red velvet uses a white frosting, while Devil’s Food has a chocolate frosting.

According to Cooksinfo.com, Devil’s Food Cake originated in the southern United States.

The first printed recipe appeared in 1902, in Sarah Tyson Rorer’s book, Mrs. Rorer’s New Cook Book. This original recipe used melted chocolate and baking powder, unlike the modern version, which calls for cocoa and baking soda.

One would be surprised to know that Devil’s food cake has fewer calories than a regular chocolate cake. There are about 242 calories in one slice of Devil’s food cake with chocolate frosting, while the same size slice of regular chocolate cake without frosting has about 340 calories .

