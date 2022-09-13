National Cream-Filled Donut Day is held annually on September 14th to recognize one of our favorite foods. Whether you enjoy vanilla, chocolate or many of the other varieties, cream-filled donuts offer many ways to satisfy your sweet tooth.
- We can thank the Dutch for the recipe. It is believed that Dutch pilgrims brought their traditional “oily cakes” (olykoeks) to America.
- The oldest recipe was in a historic 17th-century Dutch cookbook called, De Verstandige Kock. Translated, that means “The Sensible Cook.”
- In the U.S. alone, more than 10 billion donuts are made every year.
- Between their 27 locations, LaMar’s Donuts produces 344,700 donuts per week, which is 17.9 million donuts per year.
- Per capita, Canada has more donut shops than any other country.
- Doughnuts vs. Donuts? “Doughnut” is actually proper, but “donut” is acceptable. If you look in older dictionaries, you’ll only find “doughnut.” However, the Merriam-Webster dictionary now lists “donut” as a variant of “doughnut.”
- The first cream-filled donut was made in the Parker House Hotel of Boston in 1856.
- In 1920, the first automatic doughnut machine was invented. Adolph Levitt had a bakery in New York City, in the 20’s.
- In some cultures, eating jelly doughnuts can bring you good luck. In Germany, people eat jelly doughnuts for good luck on New Year’s Eve.
- Some folks make a game of it and fill a few of the doughnuts with mustard instead of jelly. If a person bites into a mustard-filled doughnut, it’s predicted that they will suffer a year of bad luck.
- The average, glazed doughnut has about 12 grams of sugar.
- in 2003, the Boston Kreme became the official doughnut of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Senate and House of Representatives?
- Jelly-filled donuts are one of the most popular flavors of donuts
- The Boston cream doughnut filled with chocolate frosting and vanilla cream is the most popular cream filled donut on National Cream Filled Doughnut Day.
- Krispy Kreme has 25 flavors of donuts ranging from the classics to chocolate cake and crullers.
- In 1809 Washington Irving mentioned donuts for the first time in his book ‘History Of New York.’
- Washington Irving’s gothic story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” has one of the earliest literary mentions of donuts.
