The Best TV Themed Slots

TV is one of the most immersive creative mediums, connecting us week in and week out to amazing characters and stories. And these shows can be transformed into books, games and even online slots. Imagine getting to experience your favorite show – but you also have the chance to win real money. It’s too good to pass up! And in this short article, we are going to explore some of the best TV slot games.

Game of Thrones

Okay, so the final season didn’t exactly receive rave reviews for its questionable finale. But the ultimate story about political power can be experienced in a whole new way. The slot game designed by Microgaming gives you the chance to pledge loyalty to one of the four houses. In the gamble bonus, you can even travel across Westeros and see clips from the series.

Classic Batman Series

Batman hasn’t always been about the dark nitty-gritty of recent years. In the 1960s – he was one of the cheesiest heroes around. The caped crusader took camp to a whole new level in the classic show starring the late Adam West. All of your favorite villains are present like Joker, Iceman and the Riddler. The slot series based on the show is full of clips and references that will make fans giddy with delight.

South Park

Want to continue the surreal adventures of Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman, and Kenny McCormick? Then you need this wacky slot in your life. Like the show, it’s full of dirty humor, hilarious jokes – and yes, developer NetEnt kills Kenny too. Of course, Cartman goes for a spot of Hippie Hunting in the bonus feature as well. Then there’s the free spins bonus round, which is an absolute treat for fans as Kyle and his brother play a brutal game of “Kick the Baby”. An unmissable slot for fans of the long-running series.

Deal or No Deal

Ever wanted to go face to face against the notorious Banker? Well now’s your chance in this slot based on the classic game show. Pick out boxes in the bonus round and the shrewdest negotiator of all will bargain with you. As the rounds progress, the banker can take his foot off the gas – or become incredibly desperate. And trust us – it’s nice to see him squirm for a change!