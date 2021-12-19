The Benefits of Seeing a Chiropractor When You Have Diabetes

Diabetes is considered one of the leading causes of death in the US. According to statistics, at least 10% of Americans have been diagnosed with a form of diabetes. There are two different types of diabetes.

Type 1 diabetes – this form of diabetes is also referred to as diabetes mellitus and is mostly found in children and teenagers. Type 1 diabetes develops as a result of the immune system attacking and destroying insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, hence the name autoimmune disease. This leads to little or no insulin in the body, forcing patients to rely on pumped or injectable insulin.

Type 2 diabetes – this type of diabetes often occurs when we are older, mostly attacking overweight individuals. This form of diabetes is considered a metabolic disorder that arises from the excess production of insulin. In most cases, people rely on insulin therapy, exercise, and dietary restrictions to effectively manage type 2 diabetes.

Insulin is one of the essential chemicals in the body as it helps absorb glucose content in food and convert it into energy. Damage to the pancreas may lead to the production of incorrect amounts of insulin. This, in turn, could lead to a spike or reduction of blood sugar levels. Over time this could lead to severe health complications in the kidney, eyes, feet, and nerves, reducing a patient’s life expectancy by 10-20 years.

Seeing a chiropractor has shown to be one of the most effective ways to reduce or get rid of symptoms of diabetes. Chiropractic care like Naples Florida neuropathy has proven invaluable in neuropathy treatment, with healthcare providers exploring this option as a way to improve nerve function and reduce back and lower limb pains.

What Does A Chiropractor Do?

A chiropractor is a healthcare professional that specializes in the prevention, diagnosis, and conservative treatment of joint and spine disorders. Aging, stress fall, or accidents can cause stress or misalignment on the joints. The chiropractor applies specific techniques and controlled force to these joints, pushing them back into the right place. Through chiropractic manipulation, the physician is able to improve the performance of your organs, soft tissue, nervous system, and joints.

The Connection Between Diabetes and Chiropractic Care

Most people find it difficult to piece together the relationship between chiropractic care and diabetes. However, there is a clear connection between the two. To understand the connection, you need to focus on how the entire body is interconnected.

The connection between these two lies in how the nerves on our middle back and upper neck affect the production of pancreatic juice, insulin, and enzymes responsible for the digestion of fats, proteins, and carbohydrates. An imbalance of blood sugar levels and digestion can lead to diabetes and hypoglycemia.

With this connection, you can understand the importance of a diabetic patient exploring chiropractic care as a way of managing their condition. A chiropractor is tasked with coordinating the body’s immunity and hormone function in the body.

Benefits of Diabetic Patients Visiting a Chiropractor

Most if not all diabetic patients need some form of medication to help with the production and management of insulin levels. This way, they can maintain correct levels. There are several options when it comes to managing the symptoms of diabetes. However, chiropractic care has proven to be an effective way of reducing some symptoms and reducing a patient’s insulin dependency. Here are some of the benefits of chiropractic care to diabetics.

Help Reduce Dependency on Medication

For a long time, insulin and diabetes medications have been the sole source of reprieve for patients. However, leaning on chiropractic care has the potential of alleviating one’s symptoms and reducing their need for medication.

Studies show that patients previously dependent on insulin who opt for chiropractic care exhibit an overall improvement in their health. This practice reduces pressures on the nerves while boosting communication between the brain and the rest of the body, including the pancreas. In turn, this ensures the production of proper and effective insulin.

Helps Fight Diabetes

There are price and scientific adjustments that are made by a chiropractor to help ease the symptoms of diabetes. However, it’s advisable to find a practitioner with enough experience and expertise to get the job done. Diabetes is considered a lifestyle disease. This is mainly because it results from a lack of exercise and activity or the food we eat. Leading a sedentary lifestyle puts you at risk of getting diabetes. Through this care, you can improve your health and regain the ability to exercise and engage in activities.

With chiropractic care, the spine is realigned, making it easier for the body to receive signals and commands from the brain. This also helps to improve your posture, making it easy for you to move correctly.

Improves Posture and Overall Health

Aside from alleviating some of the symptoms of diabetes, a chiropractor can also help with several other health-related problems. They employ gentle neurologically-based adjustments to help improve your body posture, reduce pain in multiple parts of the body, increase the range of motion of limbs and improve body systems.

Helps to Improve Blood Flow

Over time diabetes can cause damage to the skin or create sores. This is usually because of poor blood flow in the body. Unchecked, this can lead to skin infections which ultimately lead to amputation of the limbs. With chiropractic care, you can improve blood flow, reducing the risk of getting a skin infection. This treatment method is also effective in slowing the progression of diabetes in the body.

A chiropractor’s role is basically to help the body communicate better and improve the connection between the brain and the rest of the body. This way, the body is able to fight diabetes effectively and heal itself.