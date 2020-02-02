The Benefits And Drawbacks Of Moving To Florida!

Are you considering a move to Florida? You’re not the only one! Thousands of people flock to Florida every single year, and it’s easy to understand what draws them here. There’s plenty of sunshine, there’s no state income tax, and there are all kinds of attractions to enjoy. Many Florida residents love their lives here! There’s also a diverse population and plenty of delicious foods you can enjoy.

The Benefits And Drawbacks Of Life In Florida

Of course, you won’t want to rush to move to Florida.

People often have a fantasy of what life of Florida will be like before they move there.

Living in Florida is very different from taking a vacation there! Spending a week in Florida is very different from being there every single day. Before you put your home on the market, find a new job, and make the move to Florida, you’ll want to make sure your expectations are in check.

Before someone moves to Florida, they might make themselves some sort of pros and cons list that looks something like this:

Pros:

There’s warm weather to enjoy all-year-round! You can spend lots of time at the beach. There are plenty of golf courses to enjoy. There are so many theme parks, from Busch Gardens to Universal Studios to Disney World. There’s no state income tax, which means more money left over for me. It’s relaxing to vacation there. I can stop dealing with snow. I can grow fruit like oranges right in my yard! It’s cheap to buy a house there, so I can find a fantastic place to live in without going over my housing budget. Everything in Florida is cheaper. I’ll be able to see palm trees all the time! I can have a pool since it’s warm all year round! If I haven’t said it enough, I’ll say it again: I can’t wait for all the warm weather!

Check out Isoldmyhouse.com if you are considering a move.

The Cons:

Nothing. I can’t think of any reason not to move to Florida! Now that I’ve made myself a solid pros and cons list, my choice is clear. I’m ready to start packing! I better contact a real estate agent right away! I can’t wait to start my new life in Florida.

However, after someone’s lived in Florida for a while, their list of pros and cons might look at bit different.

Once they’ve spent significant time there, they’ll know what life in Florida is actually like.

Pros:

It’s nice to enjoy warmer weather during the winter.

Cons: