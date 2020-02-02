The Benefits And Drawbacks Of Moving To Florida!

Are you considering a move to Florida? You’re not the only one! Thousands of people flock to Florida every single year, and it’s easy to understand what draws them here. There’s plenty of sunshine, there’s no state income tax, and there are all kinds of attractions to enjoy. Many Florida residents love their lives here! There’s also a diverse population and plenty of delicious foods you can enjoy.
The Benefits And Drawbacks Of Life In Florida
Of course, you won’t want to rush to move to Florida.
People often have a fantasy of what life of Florida will be like before they move there.
Living in Florida is very different from taking a vacation there! Spending a week in Florida is very different from being there every single day. Before you put your home on the market, find a new job, and make the move to Florida, you’ll want to make sure your expectations are in check.
Before someone moves to Florida, they might make themselves some sort of pros and cons list that looks something like this:
Pros:
- There’s warm weather to enjoy all-year-round!
- You can spend lots of time at the beach.
- There are plenty of golf courses to enjoy.
- There are so many theme parks, from Busch Gardens to Universal Studios to Disney World.
- There’s no state income tax, which means more money left over for me.
- It’s relaxing to vacation there.
- I can stop dealing with snow.
- I can grow fruit like oranges right in my yard!
- It’s cheap to buy a house there, so I can find a fantastic place to live in without going over my housing budget.
- Everything in Florida is cheaper.
- I’ll be able to see palm trees all the time!
- I can have a pool since it’s warm all year round!
- If I haven’t said it enough, I’ll say it again: I can’t wait for all the warm weather!
The Cons:
- Nothing. I can’t think of any reason not to move to Florida! Now that I’ve made myself a solid pros and cons list, my choice is clear. I’m ready to start packing! I better contact a real estate agent right away! I can’t wait to start my new life in Florida.
However, after someone’s lived in Florida for a while, their list of pros and cons might look at bit different.
Once they’ve spent significant time there, they’ll know what life in Florida is actually like.
Pros:
- It’s nice to enjoy warmer weather during the winter.
Cons:
- It’s always so humid! This state feels like a swamp.
- Going to the beach isn’t fun anymore. It’s so humid and hot I feel like I’m laying on sandpaper, not sand. Everyone looks older here because of all the sunshine.
- I can’t enjoy the golf course when it’s always so humid.
- I’m sick of all the theme parks. I’ve visited them all so many times! You have to stand in line in the humid weather, and the rides only wind up lasting a few minutes. The crowds are a pain to deal with. The food is terrible, and it costs way too much. It’s such a pain when family comes out to visit and drags me back to the theme parks.
- The hot and humid weather is too much to take.
- Since there isn’t any state income tax, I have to pay more fees for my driver’s license. There are fees for everything. Even parking at a recreation center means I have to pay by the hour. There are fewer services, longer waits, and long lines. No income tax isn’t the deal that I thought it would be.
- I can’t wait to move away from Florida so that I don’t have to come back here, even for a vacation.
- Maintaining fruit trees is a pain. The oranges are always falling on the ground and attracting bees and other bugs. I get bee stings when I try to pick them up.
- Every time it storms I have to drag everything into my house and back out again. It’s so much hassle.
- My house was cheap, but it wasn’t the deal that I thought it would be. I’m ready to move out of Florida now, but my home has dropped in value.
- I have to pay more for everything I buy.
- Maintaining my palm trees is expensive. Every week, I have to cut my grass twice a week. I’m sick of it!
- When I want to swim in the pool, the water temperature is over 90 degrees. That’s no way to cool off! Who wants to swim in hot water when it’s 95 degrees outside?
- And if I haven’t said it enough, I’m sick of all the hot and humid weather!