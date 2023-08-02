The Addams Family Named America’s Favorite On-Screen Family: Poll

By Joseph Staples // SWNS

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, the Addams family is crowned America’s favorite on-screen family, according to a new survey.

A poll of 2,000 US adults with streaming subscriptions revealed the nation’s spookiest family is followed in popularity by the Simpsons family, the Brady family and the Bundy family.

The survey also found the top three on-screen best friends: Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler from “Law & Order SVU”, Wednesday and Enid from “Wednesday” and Walter White and Jesse Pinkman of “Breaking Bad”.

Nearly three in four (72%) also said they love learning when on-screen friends or families are friends in real life.

Commissioned by global streaming media platform Plex and conducted by OnePoll, the study found 82% of people bond with their family and friends over a love of the same TV shows and movies, while 76% claimed some of their closest friendships developed as a result of sharing an interest in the same content.

An overwhelming 96% of respondents said they discuss recent TV episodes with their friends and family — 66% said they do it “often” or “very often.”

Over the past year, the most popular and talked-about TV shows and movies are “Avatar: The Way of Water” (26%), “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (26%), “Stranger Things” (22%) and “House of the Dragon” (20%).

Four in 10 said they’re most likely to discuss media in person, but 67% said they often watch content remotely with friends and family if they aren’t physically next to each other.

If they’re watching content remotely, 21% catch up over the phone, 16% over messaging apps and 12% over video calls. Over half (55%) have a specific chat group dedicated to discussing shows and movies.

Nearly three in four (73%) said they felt like they were missing out if their friends and family were talking about a TV show or movie they’d never seen.

Over half (55%) have gotten mad at a friend, family member or partner for watching a new episode of a show without them.

However, 59% admitted to lying about watching an episode before they were supposed to and ended up re-watching the episode, pretending it was the first time they viewed it.

“Now more than ever, people are craving and seeking out communities to bond and connect with,” said Jason Williams, Product Director at Plex. “Much, in the same way, people in book clubs get together to discuss what they’re reading, there’s an unmatched sense of community among film and TV buffs who connect through sharing opinions, reviews and suggestions on content.”

Results also showed 78% of Americans surveyed stay connected with their friends and family by watching the same content.

Nearly as many (73%) feel a sense of community when discussing content with others. Sixty percent have even gone as far as forming an online community of friends specifically to discuss content.

When it comes to shared opinions of movies and shows, however, only 11% consult online ratings. Instead, many said they’d rather turn to the opinions of family members (17%), their friend circle (12%) and their best friend (12%).

The survey also revealed that 71% would stop using subscription services that ban them from sharing passwords, opting to seek out free, shareable alternatives.

“Part of the fun of streaming shows and movies is being able to share and connect with the people closest to you,” continued Williams. “The evolution of the streaming industry is moving away from simply providing content. Our goal is to shift streaming services to destinations that bring people and content together in one place, making it easy to enjoy, rate and share your favorite movies and shows.”

BEST ON-SCREEN FRIENDS

Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler — “Law & Order SVU”

Wednesday and Enid — “Wednesday”

Walter White and Jesse Pinkman — “Breaking Bad”

Rachel and Monica — “FRIENDS”

Robin and Steve — “Stranger Things”

Chandler and Joey — “FRIENDS”

Cory and Shawn — “Boy Meets World”

Jerry and George — “Seinfeld”

Laverne & Shirley — “Laverne & Shirley”

Kevin and Paul — “The Wonder Years”

BEST ON-SCREEN FAMILIES

The Addams family — “Wednesday”

The Simpson family — “The Simpsons”

The Brady family — “The Brady Bunch”

The Bundy family — “Married With Children”

The Addams family — “The Addams Family”

The Barone family — “Everybody Loves Raymond”

The Taylor family — “Home Improvement”

The Tanner family — “Full House”

The Braverman family — “Parenthood”

The Banks family — “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans who subscribe to streaming services was commissioned by Plex between February 28 and March 3, 2023. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.