The 7 Best Casino Movies Ever Made

If you are someone who enjoys playing in legal casinos in your country, it is probably safe to say that you have a keen interest in the world of gambling. And, the good news is that there have been some really great films created on the topic, including some that are educational.
With that being said, here’s a list of seven of the best casino movies that have ever been made.
- 21 – There is only one place to begin, and this is with 21, which is a story that is based on facts. It follows six MIT students who receive training to become card-counting experts, resulting in them taking casinos in Las Vegas for millions of pounds.
- The Cincinnati Kid – This film follows a dramatic, exciting, and tense marathon poker game between a careful old professional and an upcoming star. The unpredictable element of this film is what makes it one of the best. After all, gambling is unpredictable, and so it is only right that the movie goes on the same sort of rollercoaster, right?
- Rounders – Released in 1998, Rounders features Matt Damon back in his youth, with an incredible script and authentic storyline. What is worth noting is that this film came out long before online poker and gambling became a thing, and so it takes a look at the seedy clubs of the time that offered card rooms and the like.
- Molly’s Game – Next, we have Molly’s Game, which is based on a true story. The film follows Molly Bloom’s exclusive underground poker club that has been designed for high rollers with a lot of money. What makes this movie different from the rest is that the main character is a woman, so it is a refreshing portrayal.
- High Roller: The Stu Ungar Story – Although this film had a low budget, it is certainly one that you should add to your list of films to watch. It is a biographical film that follows Stu Ungar, the only person to win the World Series of Poker three times. It is truly a thrilling watch, which takes you on a rollercoaster of a journey.
- Uncut Gems – Another film that is well worth watching is Uncut Gems, which features Adam Sandler. While there is a comical side to this film, there is also a very dark side too. The main area of gambling that features in this film is NBA betting, rather than casino games.
- The Gambler – Last but not least, we cannot talk about gambling films without mentioning this one. This film follows James Caan, who is a university professor. We see Caan’s character end up in a self-destructive state, which results in him borrowing lots of money. It follows the important message of needing to gamble responsibly.