The 3 Best Gas Apps of 2024

We all know that the price of gas is higher than it used to be — and even though the average gas price has come down from June 2022’s record high of $5.016 per gallon, it’s still important to save as much money as possible at the pump.

That’s why we put together our list of the best gas apps of 2024.

Don’t spend the rest of the year wasting time and money trying to figure out the best gas prices in your area. Instead, download an app to help you compare gasoline prices and make the smartest choice for your schedule and budget. Then, pair one of these well-reviewed gas apps with one of the top rewards credit cards for gas.

When you earn cash-back rewards every time you refuel, gas prices become much less stressful. And you can pull away from the pump knowing you made the most of your money.

Upside: Best for using with a cash-back credit card

Best For Using With A Cash Back Credit Card Upside Details

Pros More than 50,000 participating gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants

Link a cash back credit card to your Upside Wallet to earn Upside and card rewards on every purchase

Earn extra savings through Upside’s referral program

Redeem cash back for a gift card, direct deposit or through PayPal Cons Must activate offers before purchase to earn rewards

GasBuddy: Best for up to 25 cents off per gallon

Best For Up To 25 Cents Off Per Gallon GasBuddy Details

Pros Earn up to 25 cents off per gallon at most gas stations, along with seasonal and station-specific promotions

The GasBuddy card is not a credit card, so no credit check is needed

Offers tools that allow you to plan your next trip, track fuel efficiency and improve your gas mileage Cons Must activate offers before purchase to earn rewards

If you pay with the GasBuddy card, you’ll miss out on credit card rewards

Waze: Best for finding the best routes with the lowest gas prices

Best For Finding The Best Routes With The Lowest Gas Prices Waze Details

Pros Doesn’t require registration

Useful alerts can help you steer clear of traffic, car crashes, police traps and construction delays

View gas stations and gas prices near you, wherever you are Cons No exclusive offers

Gas pricing depends on users to provide accurate information

How we choose the best gas apps

When researching the best gas apps, we focus on apps that are independent of any specific gas station or retailer. While there are many top gas station apps out there — including the Exxon Mobile Rewards+ and Murphy Drive Rewards — we look for gas and travel apps that allow you to compare prices and maximize your savings, not to mention your reward potential.

We also analyze each app’s rating on Google Play and the Apple App Store. We compare the number of stars to the number of reviews, eliminating apps with high star ratings but fewer than 100,000 user reviews on Apple and Android.

We also consider well-reviewed apps with at least four out of five stars, narrowing down our choices based on options, features, ease of use and overall popularity.

Other ways to save money on gasoline

Finding the lowest prices is only one part of saving money on gas. Here are some other ways to avoid panic at the pump.

Use a gas rewards program. Gas rewards programs offered by gasoline retailers can help you save at the pump. Most of the largest gasoline retailers, including many grocery stores that offer fuel stations, offer some type of discount program.

Gas rewards programs offered by gasoline retailers can help you save at the pump. Most of the largest gasoline retailers, including many grocery stores that offer fuel stations, offer some type of discount program. Choose the best gas credit card. Many of the top gas cards offer cash back on every eligible gasoline purchase, but also want to consider factors like interest rates and annual fees when choosing the best gas card for your everyday driving needs.

Many of the top gas cards offer cash back on every eligible gasoline purchase, but also want to consider factors like interest rates and annual fees when choosing the best gas card for your everyday driving needs. Buy gas on Monday. A 2022 GasBuddy study found that gas prices in 2021 were lower on average on Mondays over any other day of the week. Interestingly, Thursday was the most expensive day.

A 2022 GasBuddy study found that gas prices in 2021 were lower on average on Mondays over any other day of the week. Interestingly, Thursday was the most expensive day. Drive cautiously and obey the speed limit. Being safe and obeying the law is a good idea for many reasons, and saving money on gas is one. The U.S. Department of Energy found that reducing your speed by 5 to 10 mph can improve fuel economy by 7 percent to 14 percent. Using cruise control is a great way to control your speed.

Being safe and obeying the law is a good idea for many reasons, and saving money on gas is one. The U.S. Department of Energy found that reducing your speed by 5 to 10 mph can improve fuel economy by 7 percent to 14 percent. Using cruise control is a great way to control your speed. Inflate your tires. The U.S. Department of Energy has found that by keeping your car’s tires inflated to the recommended pressure, you can improve your car’s gas mileage.

The U.S. Department of Energy has found that by keeping your car’s tires inflated to the recommended pressure, you can improve your car’s gas mileage. Use your car’s built-in gas-saving tools. Many newer cars are built to help you improve your gas mileage, whether you use an “eco” setting on your thermostat or allow your car to turn off your engine at stop lights. You may even be able to track your fuel economy in real time, allowing you to see how driving a few miles slower saves you money.

Many newer cars are built to help you improve your gas mileage, whether you use an “eco” setting on your thermostat or allow your car to turn off your engine at stop lights. You may even be able to track your fuel economy in real time, allowing you to see how driving a few miles slower saves you money. Look into a fuel-efficient car. Newer cars are often much more fuel-efficient than older cars — especially gasoline hybrids, plug-in hybrids and electric cars. For example, Kelley Blue Book found that gas for a hybrid/alternative energy car costs only $76 a month, while a mid-size car costs $129 per month, based on a five-year average of gas prices.

The bottom line

While you don’t have much control over the price of gasoline, there are ways you can reduce how much you spend. Using a leading gas app is a start — but consider combining a top gas app with other gas-saving techniques, including driving more efficiently, signing up for a gas rewards program and applying for a credit card that offers cash-back rewards at the pump. You may even want to shift to a more fuel-efficient vehicle — and if a new car is in your future, we’ve got a guide to the best auto loans in 2024.