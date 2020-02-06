The 12 Best US Fishing Cities for 2020

The holiday season’s over. A new decade has begun. It’s time to look ahead at what 2020 will bring. Some people are already planning their next vacation – and we’re no different. In fact, we’ve been hard at work building our list of this year’s best fishing cities around the US. It includes a few of the top towns from last year, as well as plenty of new spots for an angling city break.

Where better to kick things off than America’s Favorite City? The Louisiana coastline is famous for its fishing, and New Orleans is no exception. Comb shallow seagrasses for Redfish, Trout, and Flounder, as well as Largemouth Bass. Farther out, you’ll find Cobia, Kingfish, and tasty food fish like Tripletail and Red Snapper. You’re in for a real feast after a day at sea here.

Make sure you save room for the local cuisine, though. New Orleans has an awesome food culture, from delicious gumbo and jambalaya to southern BBQ and freshly-baked beignets. Work off your meal with a stroll around the historic French Quarter, then jump on a streetcar to see more of the city. Round off the evening with live music on Frenchman Street. This is the Birthplace of Jazz, after all.

Making our list for the second year running, San Francisco is literally surrounded by fish. Hit the bay to catch anything from Stripers and Sturgeon to Salmon and Halibut, with an unbeatable view of the city to boot. Offshore, Albacore Tuna and big pelagic Sharks will put your skills to the test. Wherever you go, you’ll end the trip with tired arms and plenty of premium fish.

Back on land, the sights start right where the fishing ends. Enjoy a sourdough bread bowl full of clam chowder at Fisherman’s Wharf. Load up on chocolate at Ghirardelli Square. Visit the sea lions at Pier 39. After that, take a walk down the Embarcadero to the Ferry Building, then a streetcar up the hill to Union Square. Alternatively, cross the Golden Gate Bridge for stunning views from the Marin Headlands and towering redwoods in Muir Woods. And that’s only a fraction of what the city has to offer!

3. Nashville, TN

When you think “world class angling,” your mind might not immediately turn to Tennessee. However, you only have to look at the record books to see how good the fishing is. From Striped Bass to Catfish to Crappie, the waters around Nashville have produced multiple world records. You don’t need to travel far to find them, either. The city’s surrounded by reservoirs and rivers.

For most people, Nashville means one thing: country music. Music City was home to the industry’s biggest names. Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton – they’re just the ones that have their own museums! Your evenings will be filled with live bands and Tennessee whisky among the neon glow of Honky Tonk Highway. It’s a must for every country fan. Up for something truly over-the-top? Check out the full-sized replica of the Greek Parthenon at Centennial Park!