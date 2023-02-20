The fossil-fueled sports sedan segment is dwindling quickly and though I love the EV performance boom, cars like the CT4-V Blackwing are to be cherished and revered.

Like many automakers, Cadillac is a brand in transition – concurrently embracing its V8 heritage and all-electric destiny.

As of today, you still can’t buy a Cadillac EV but there are a number of tasty offerings sold under the V-Series umbrella. That’s the land where hand-built, supercharged engines and manual transmissions still roam free led by a pair of sedans: the range-topping, pavement crushing CT5-V and its little brother the CT4-V. Known as the Blackwings, this is Cadillac at its naughtiest.

CLICK HERE: https://testdrivenow.com/2023-cadillac-ct4-v-blackwing-test-drive/ TO WATCH STEVE HAMMES’ COMPLETE VIDEO REVIEW & TEST DRIVE OF THE 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing.