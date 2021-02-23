Tax Tips For The Tax Season Live Event

Join us February 24th 2021 at 12:00 pm (EST) for our next #TalkWithChad Live Event.

During this all-new Livestream, Fort Lauderdale Attorney, Chad Van Horn will be speaking with tax expert Michael Sullivan. They will explore several hot topics and important information regarding this tax season.

Some of the topics they will cover are:

– Careless mistakes many make with their tax refund

– How to maximize a tax refund

– Tax refunds: Do and Don’ts when filing taxes

– Which creditors can intercept a tax refund

– How to protect your tax return

– How to spend a tax return wisely

