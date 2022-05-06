Taking a Deeper Look At The Clear Aligner Market Size and How It Will Continue To Grow

The clear aligner market has been growing steadily for a number of years now. Since the introduction of Invisalign, there is an increased awareness of the product. In addition to this, many clear aligner brands have optimized their online presence to draw attention to the capabilities of clear aligners. As a result, the clear aligner market has been able to tap into a previously untapped space: consumers who do not want to wear visible and obtrusive braces.

The Clear Aligner Market Size

According to a report by Grand View Research, “The global clear aligners market size was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5% from 2022 to 2030.”

The pandemic has hastened the growth of the clear aligner market but has not initiated it. Prior to the pandemic, many clear aligner brands had been spreading the news about the capabilities and technology of the industry. Many consumers were either unable or too concerned about the pandemic, to make the trip to the orthodontist. This allowed clear aligner brands, like Byte and Candid, to accelerate their existing growth.

How the Clear Aligner Market will Continue to Grow

While the pandemic allowed for an acceleration of growth within the clear aligner market, it was not the only factor that has led to a form of growth. Consumers are expressing a demand for aligning technology that is customizable, discreet, and noninvasive.

Models for clear aligner treatment (in-person, hybrid, and at-home), allow for consumer versatility. This is appealing to a large demographic that has grown accustomed to at-home technology. As a result, the clear aligner market is positioned well to continue to grow and expand in size and profitability.

The clear aligner industry is also frequently noted for its technological achievements and advancements. These technological innovations are usually utilized to optimize the user experience and increase the flexibility a consumer has for at-home treatment. In addition to this, many consumers with mild to medium-sized misalignment issues are not as inclined to utilize braces. Clear aligners are usually more affordable and are less obvious than braces, and this has made them a viable alternative.

A factor that has set the clear aligner industry apart has been the utilization of social media by clear aligner brands. Many of these brands have opted to make use of influencers to market their products. This has increased and diversified exposure and reach. Influencers like Charli D’Amelio, and celebrities like Zac Efron and Billie Eilish, have all publicly spoken about their use of clear aligners. Some of these influencers work with brands like Invisalign, whilst others promote alternatives. With this in mind, it is easy to see how the clear aligner market will continue to grow beyond the pandemic.

Where to Find Clear Aligners

Most clear aligner brands are available online and can ship either nationally or internationally. However, it is useful to research which clear aligner brand is best suited for any individual. This website provides a helpful list of seven of the best clear aligners in Florida.