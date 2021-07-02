‘Take Time to Be Kind’ Donates $250,000 To ‘Support Surfside Program’

Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming, both owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, today announced a multi-dimensional Support Surfside Program to provide relief for those impacted by the tragic collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida.

The Support Surfside Program includes an immediate minimum cash donation of $250,000 to the Support Surfside Fund at www.supportsurfside.org, created by the Coral Gables Community Foundation, the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, the Miami Foundation, the Knight Foundation, Miami Heat and Miami Heat Charitable Fund. The $250,000 contribution announced today brings the total raised by the Support Surfside Fund to more than $2,250,000.

In addition, a public fundraising campaign will be conducted at all restaurant, retail and hotel venues of Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming. Guests will be encouraged to round up their purchase amounts to the next dollar, with their change also donated to the Support Surfside Fund.

All team members of Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming will be offered the opportunity to contribute directly to a designated account linked to the Support Surfside Fund, which will be matched by Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming together employ 50,000 team members worldwide.

Hard Rock Cafe Miami to Deliver Dinners to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Teams

Beginning Saturday, July 3, and continuing for several weeks, team members at Hard Rock Cafe Miami at Bayside Marketplace will prepare and deliver 100 dinners each day to help feed the rescue workers and first responders working at the site.

“This is a terrible tragedy and our hearts go out to the many people affected by it,” said Seminole Tribe of Florida Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr. “The Seminole Tribe pledges to marshal our resources and do everything we can to help.”

Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming, said the Support Surfside Program will be a priority for everyone in the coming weeks and months.

“In keeping with one of Hard Rock’s founding mottos of ‘Take Time to Be Kind,’ Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming team members want to do something meaningful to help people affected by this tragic event,” said Allen. “Our Support Surfside Program is about reaching out to our neighbors in need and extending a helping hand.”

