Survey Reveals The Difference Between A Trip And A Vacation

By Livy Beaner // SWNS

For most Americans (80%), there is a distinct difference between a “trip” and a “vacation.”

That’s according to a survey of 2,000 U.S. adults with travel plans this summer, which revealed that a “vacation” is most commonly defined as travel for relaxation (53%).

While a “trip” is travel for a purpose, such as an event (32%) or simply getting out of their hometown (30%)

Arriving at the hotel (59%) and getting the first breath of ocean air (47%) are two indications that “vacation mode” is turned on.

Whether on vacation or taking a trip, three-fifths (60%) are opting to drive to their destinations this year and 23% of those respondents are doing so because they’re hoping to spend more time bonding with their travel companions.

Taking that a step further, nearly eight in 10 (77%) of those who are planning to travel by car said driving to their destination makes their travel experiences more enjoyable.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Motel 6, results also revealed that for their summer getaways, travelers are attending events such as family and friend reunions (48%), while others look to explore a new city (36%) or to simply kick back and relax (60%).

Americans are also contributing to their travel adventures by taking on various roles, such as “relaxation reminder” (23%), or the one who encourages everyone to do just that while away.

Other roles adopted when it comes to summer travel are “trip coordinator” (28%), “activities and excursion guide” (22%) and not to mention the “backseat driver” (10%).

“There’s nothing better than cruising on the highway with the windows down, sun shining and music playing, especially when you’re surrounded by your loved ones – even those on four legs,” said Julie Arrowsmith, President and CEO of G6 Hospitality, parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6. “Whether you’re the planner or just along for the ride, there are pet-friendly and affordable lodging options available so you can relax, enjoy the journey and focus on creating memories.”

For their getaways, most summer travelers will stay at a hotel (61%), followed by rental homes (27%) and family member’s homes (22%).

Of those who are staying in a hotel, most travelers admit to not unpacking and keeping their items in their luggage (57%), though many still use the dresser (34%) or closet (47%).

When considering the timing of their adventure, travelers are choosing a mix of holiday and off-holiday weekends as their ideal time for getaways (43%), while a few prefer one or the other.

Those who prefer holiday weekends (9%) do so because there are other activities and events on those dates (42%) and it’s easier to get time off approved (40%).

Some Americans (26%) believe off-holiday weekends are more ideal because destinations are less busy (65%), they can experience cities like the locals do (41%) and tickets are usually cheaper (52%).

And when it comes to cost, almost nine in 10 (87%) travelers said that cost will impact their travel plans this summer, with most (63%) saying it will have more of an impact than last year.

Discount codes or other deals that can help offset the costs are proving important to 40% of travelers surveyed.

Nearly a quarter of Americans (23%) said they aim to plan trips in advance to find the best deals, and for those with travel fever, this strategy could help them get away more often.

“Summer trips should be memorable, but they shouldn’t have to break the bank,” added Arrowsmith. “For those paying closer attention to their budget this year, you can still book an exciting trip for yourself or with loved ones, and affordable accommodations as well as rewards programs are a great place to start.”

HOW RESPONDENTS DEFINE A TRIP

Traveling for a purpose/event — 32%

Getting out of my city/town — 30%

Somewhere I can drive to — 18%

When I will only be away for two days or less — 15%

Traveling for relaxation — 16%

HOW RESPONDENTS DEFINE A VACATION

Traveling for relaxation — 53%

Spending more than three days away from home — 36%

Completely disconnecting from work — 25%

Getting out of my city/town— 17%

Getting out of my usual routine — 16%

THE MOST IMPORTANT FACTORS WHEN PLANNING TRIPS AND VACATIONS

Cost — 21%

Location — 16%

Being able to relax/unplug — 14%

Opportunities for new experiences (food, cultures, etc.) — 12%

Weather — 11%

If my family or loved ones can come along — 11%

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans with summer leisure plans was commissioned by cbetween March 22 and March 30, 2024. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

