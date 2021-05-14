Survey Junkie: Worth the Work?

The global pandemic has been hard on many of us, and in a variety of ways. Sadly, the pandemic has triggered a wave of mental health issues, including stress, anxiety, depression, and loneliness. And that’s no wonder: socializing and freedom are at the core of being human.

While many of us have the luxury of maintaining work from home, those that don’t are hard up in an economic landscape which sees the stock market booming and the common man floundering.

Technology, though, may provide the tools for overcoming this all too common plight. The internet offers many ways of making money on the side; perhaps even enough to make ends meet while searching for steady employment.

Filling out paid surveys is one of these options. Survey Junkie is one of the better platforms, and has a pedigree dating all the way back to 2005 with more than 11 million users.

But Survey Junkie is about as legit as they come. Let’s go through some of Survey Junkie’s more significant points and features:

Highlights of Survey Junkie

Ease of Use: Getting started with Survey Junkie is really a piece of cake. And this fact is one of its most glowing features: you can make an account in a matter of minutes, and be off to filling in surveys in no time. Not only is the whole experience streamlined and intuitive, but most users will find their ‘eligibility’ for surveys building up very quickly.

Negatives of Survey Junkie

Despite being one of the better and more reputable survey platforms around, it does have its drawbacks. You should consider these glaring sore points before signing up.

Customer Service : Or better yet, its lack thereof. Survey Junkie’s customer service is generally poor, and representatives can only be reached via email. This makes the process very slow, and one often finds a solution before getting a helpful response.

The Bottom Line – Is It Really Worth the Work?

That’s a difficult question to answer. But it really depends on what you are looking to get out of such a platform. For those unemployed due to the pandemic or some other unfortunate event, it could be a way to make some cash on the side. It’s not going to replace having a job, but it may top things off.

Thus, over the long haul, taking surveys can become a legitimate source of income. And if not surveys, just take a look around; find something that works for you. The internet offers many “side hustles”, such as investing in cryptocurrency or precious metals, that are sometimes completely overlooked.