Sunshine State of Mind. More New Yorkers & Californians Flocking Here

From moveBuddha, this new Florida state migration report includes the latest 2022 search data to see which cities are the most popular this year and also reviews past trends to give us a few more insights.

Key findings from The moveBuddha 2021-2022 Florida Migration Report:

2021, the year of the surge — in moves move to Florida that is: moveBuddha data shows Florida’s year-over-year rate of inbound moves increased more than any other state from 2020 to 2021.

in moves move to Florida that is: moveBuddha data shows Florida’s year-over-year rate of inbound moves increased more than any other state from 2020 to 2021. 2022 moves into the Sunshine State are being fed primarily by those coming from New York and California , followed by Illinois, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

, followed by Illinois, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. #1 city in 2022: Ocala is for more than horses, comparing queries for inbound moves vs. outbound moves this Central Florida city is the #1 city; Sarasota (#2), St. Augustine (#3), Tampa (#4), and Palm Coast (#5) are all seeing over twice as many moves in than out.

is for more than horses, comparing queries for inbound moves vs. outbound moves this Central Florida city is the #1 city; St. Augustine (#3), Tampa (#4), and Palm Coast (#5) are all seeing over twice as many moves in than out. Fast-growth cities that have seen some of the most significant jumps in area home values are located on the Southwest coast: Cape Coral (+63%), North Port (+58%), and Bonita Springs (+54%).

Big Takeaways

Nearly 3 million flocked to Florida’s already populous state between 2010 and 2020.

flocked to Florida’s already populous state between 2010 and 2020. Florida saw the sharpest rise in net migration flow rate from 2020 to 2021.

in net migration flow rate from 2020 to 2021. Californians and New Yorkers lead the surge into 2022: each state represented, respectively, 10% of inbound moves to Florida as of early 2022.

and lead the surge into 2022: each state represented, respectively, 10% of inbound moves to Florida as of early 2022. Over the past decade, the fastest-growing Florida metro areas have been Orlando and Tampa , both netting 21% growth from 2010 to 2020.

Florida areas have been and , both netting 21% growth from 2010 to 2020. The biggest growth winner by percentage, tiny Westlake expanded from 6 residents in 2010 to 2,792 by 2020. That’s an increase of 46,433% ! Runner-up Fruitland Park only grew 165% in the same period.

expanded from 6 residents in 2010 to 2,792 by 2020. That’s an ! Runner-up Fruitland Park only grew 165% in the same period. In the last two years of rapid growth, the most significant home value increases have been in west coast cities: Cape Coral (63%). North Port (58%), and Bonita Springs (54%).

The 2022 data comes moveBuddha directly which was collected from Jan 1 to May 4, 2022 for those looking to move throughout the year. Our city-based analysis includes over 16K queries in Florida alone.

Source: News Release