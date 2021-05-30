Sunny Start For Florida Before Showers And Storms Arrive

Sunday starts with plenty of sun and a few clouds, but some showers and storms will develop during the afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

Memorial Day will bring lots of sun and a few clouds in the morning, with periods of showers and storms moving in during the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature good sun and some clouds on a building ocean breeze in the morning hours, with showers and storms developing in the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will see periods of showers and storms, a brisk and gusty breeze, and some sun at times. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and afternoon storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s.