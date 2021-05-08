Home Weather Sunny Saturday For Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features lots of sun, lower humidity, and a brisk and gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Mothers Day will be sunny and hot along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun, clouds at times, and a few showers and storms on a sometimes gusty ocean breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring good sun, some clouds, and afternoon showers with a few storms in spots.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun early in the day and a few showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for good sun, a few clouds, and showers and storms in spots.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

